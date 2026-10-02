'We did that London thing of going "wow, look at how much house we can get for our money"': India Knight on her first house in the country

Where was it?

On the edge of a village in Mid Suffolk. I had spent 40 years in London, so it was a drastic move, prompted by my daughter starting secondary school. I didn’t fancy her, aged 12, on the night bus and going to house parties, so we moved to Suffolk, where she became knowledgeable about tractors, specifically John Deeres

A quick description

Latest Videos From Country Life Watch full video here:

A seven-bedroom, Grade II-listed farmhouse built in 1548 and linked to a giant ancient barn via a sizeable modern extension. We did that London thing of going ‘wow, look at how much house we can get for our money’.

I was very happy there, but it was much too big and there was an element of rattling around unless all the children (now grown up) were home. It also had 17 acres — too much garden for someone who also has a job and far too much maintenance on the fence post front. [Ed: India Knight and her family sold the house, Barton Grange in Worlingworth, in the summer of 2025.]

How did you find it?

We saw it online.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What made you buy it?

We had planned to spend the day looking at several other houses — at this point either in Suffolk or Somerset — but knew immediately that it was the one.

Favourite aspect?

It had a wildflower meadow and a little moat on three sides. I especially loved winter nights holed up in the snug by the wood burner.

Best memory of living there?

We had some fun parties in that barn.

(Image credit: Francesco Guidicini)

Biggest mistake?

I once painted a room teal and orange.

Anything unusual about it?

Really low beamed ceilings in the old part. I’m 5ft 10in and my boys are 6ft 2in and 6ft 4in. You quickly develop an unattractive Quasimodo shuffle.

Biggest indulgence?

My greenhouse. It wasn’t wildly expensive, but it felt like such an extravagance at the time.

What happened to it?

One day I saw the house of my dreams. When I first viewed it, it literally spoke to me. It is about 20 minutes away from the huge farmhouse and we are never moving again.

(Image credit: Francesco Guidicini)

India Knight is a journalist and author. Her latest book, 'Home: How To Love It, Live In It, And Find Joy' is out in paperback on October 15 (Penguin Books, £11.99).