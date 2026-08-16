Five charming country homes, from a Norfolk windmill to a 100-acre farm, as seen in Country Life
One of Norfolk's most iconic landmarks leads the way for the many superb houses to come to market through Country Life this week.
Buckinghamshire – £3.5 million
Prestigious and Milton Keynes are not two things that usually go together, but The Old Rectory on Shenley Road certainly shows that to be untrue. A finer rectory you will struggle to find.
The home, listed Grade II, features seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and eight reception rooms, and has been restored and refurbished to an exceptionally high standard. Amenities include an office, cinema and gym, as well as 1.8 acres of gardens and grounds. Heavenly.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Wiltshire – £2.25 million
With 118 acres, Fox Mill Farm is just that, centred around a beautiful four-bedroom home in the beautiful Wiltshire countryside.
With 118 acres, Fox Mill Farm is just that, centred around a beautiful four-bedroom home in the beautiful Wiltshire countryside.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Norfolk – £2.65 million
Recently mentioned in Patrick Galbraith's beautiful feature about Cley next the Sea, Grade II*-Listed Cley Windmill is one of the most iconic landmarks on the north Norfolk coastline.
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It's also got potential to become a stunning family home, restored and currently run as a guest house and wedding venue. With 10 bedrooms and nine reception rooms, it's a considerable property that yearns for a new lease of life.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Isle of Man – £8 million
Dating from 1813, Kirby Park is a distinguished historical home just outside of Douglas on the Isle of Man. It features all the trimmings: a gatehouse and extended drive, 48 acres of land and a glorious country home at its centre.
The main house features 10 bedrooms and a wealth of grand reception rooms, and a variety of outbuildings include a gate lodge of two bedrooms. The River Dhoo meanders through the estate, with double-bank trout fishing on offer.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
West Sussex – £3.65 million
We've long been big fans of Arts & Crafts, and Skyfall in Prinsted is a fine coastal example.
The property has been completed to a stunning specification, with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and 5,000sq ft of space, it's not just a seaside retreat, but a glorious family home that mixes heritage and contemporary comfort with ease.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
James Fisher is the Digital Commissioning Editor of Country Life. He writes about motoring, travel and things that upset him. He lives in London. He wants to publish good stories, so you should email him.