Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

Five charming country homes, from a Norfolk windmill to a 100-acre farm, as seen in Country Life

One of Norfolk's most iconic landmarks leads the way for the many superb houses to come to market through Country Life this week.

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A view of the windmill at Cley next the Sea
(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Buckinghamshire – £3.5 million

A front view of the Old Rectory, which is in a Queen Anne Style

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

Prestigious and Milton Keynes are not two things that usually go together, but The Old Rectory on Shenley Road certainly shows that to be untrue. A finer rectory you will struggle to find.

A look down the three-storey high staircase at the old rectory

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

The home, listed Grade II, features seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and eight reception rooms, and has been restored and refurbished to an exceptionally high standard. Amenities include an office, cinema and gym, as well as 1.8 acres of gardens and grounds. Heavenly.

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Wiltshire – £2.25 million

Fox Mill Farm viewed from the water, with overhanging willows in the foreground

(Image credit: Savills)

With 118 acres, Fox Mill Farm is just that, centred around a beautiful four-bedroom home in the beautiful Wiltshire countryside.

An aerial view of Fox Mill Farm

(Image credit: Savills)

With 118 acres, Fox Mill Farm is just that, centred around a beautiful four-bedroom home in the beautiful Wiltshire countryside.

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Norfolk – £2.65 million

A view of the Windmill at Cley Next the Sea

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Recently mentioned in Patrick Galbraith's beautiful feature about Cley next the Sea, Grade II*-Listed Cley Windmill is one of the most iconic landmarks on the north Norfolk coastline.

One of the bedrooms in the windmill at Cley. It is rustic but charming

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

It's also got potential to become a stunning family home, restored and currently run as a guest house and wedding venue. With 10 bedrooms and nine reception rooms, it's a considerable property that yearns for a new lease of life.

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Isle of Man – £8 million

An aerial view of a grand country home in some parkland on the isle of man. A river runs through the foreground

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Dating from 1813, Kirby Park is a distinguished historical home just outside of Douglas on the Isle of Man. It features all the trimmings: a gatehouse and extended drive, 48 acres of land and a glorious country home at its centre.

A traditional and classically decorated drawing room

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

The main house features 10 bedrooms and a wealth of grand reception rooms, and a variety of outbuildings include a gate lodge of two bedrooms. The River Dhoo meanders through the estate, with double-bank trout fishing on offer.

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

West Sussex – £3.65 million

Skyfall lit up by lights in the evening, characterising its open-plan

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

We've long been big fans of Arts & Crafts, and Skyfall in Prinsted is a fine coastal example.

A view of the modern kitchen at Skyfall

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The property has been completed to a stunning specification, with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and 5,000sq ft of space, it's not just a seaside retreat, but a glorious family home that mixes heritage and contemporary comfort with ease.

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

James Fisher
James Fisher
Digital Commissioning Editor

James Fisher is the Digital Commissioning Editor of Country Life. He writes about motoring, travel and things that upset him. He lives in London. He wants to publish good stories, so you should email him.