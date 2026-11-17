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Country Life November 18, 2026, celebrates the intersection of art, food and wine, and congratulates the winners of the Georgian Group Architectural Awards.

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Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside this week's issue.

Georgian glories

The winners of the Georgian Group’s Architectural Awards 2026 are applauded by chair of the judges John Goodall

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Eavesdropping on the enemy

The country-house surrounds of Trent Park in Hertfordshire lulled Nazi officers into revealing military secrets, discovers Simon Thurley

The eye in wine

Art and wine are a winning combination. Carla Passino asks 10 experts to nominate a tipple to match a masterpiece

Raise a brush

Wine is a symbol that flows freely through the history of art — and much of it is of premier cru quality in the eyes of Michael Prodger

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Band on the run

From an escaped eagle to a pair of truanting Tamworth pigs, Harry Pearson tracks the walkabout animals leading us a merry dance

Gavin Stoneystreet’s favourite painting

The cultural botanist is captivated by the shapeshifting of a mys-terious and enchanting work

Country-house treasures

John Goodall encounters Harold Peto’s stone dogs still standing sentinel at Iford Manor, Wiltshire

‘Of Lust, Intemperance, Malice and Envy’

Gulliver’s Travels may be 300 years old, but Swift’s satire still resonates with the modern reader, suggests Matthew Dennison

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The legacy

Giles Kime proposes a toast to wine merchant Steven Spurrier, an oenophile extraordinaire

Luxury

Why striking crimson is the colour of winter for Justine Picardie, plus soft checks and tartans catch the eye of Hetty Lintell

Interiors

Arabella Youens examines the trend for bespoke cabinetry in period houses and Amelia Thorpe picks out joyful joinery

A dream made real

The gardens of Villa Ephrussi on the French Riviera are testament to the dream and dedication of one woman, finds Kirsty Fergusson

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Travel

A mouth-watering menu of delicious dishes was dreamed up in the world’s top hotels. Tom Parker Bowles checks in

Countryside mysteries

John Wright digs into the features of ridge-and-furrow farmland

Arts & antiques

Carla Passino explores the artistic shift that transformed Temperance from a virtue into a campaign against excess

I only have pies for you

Tom Parker Bowles rules in the ‘when is a pie not a pie?’ debate and lauds a recipe with a perfect chicken-and-mushroom filling

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Toast of the town

Drink to a buyer’s market — Harry Eyres offers advice to the would-be wine collector

The spy who sympathised

Plays focusing on espionage, surveillance and conspiracy theories come under the watchful gaze of Michael Billington

And much more