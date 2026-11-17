Country Life November 18, 2026
Country Life November 18, 2026, celebrates the intersection of art, food and wine, and congratulates the winners of the Georgian Group Architectural Awards.
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Country Life November 18, 2026, celebrates the intersection of art, food and wine, and congratulates the winners of the Georgian Group Architectural Awards.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside this week's issue.
Georgian glories
The winners of the Georgian Group’s Architectural Awards 2026 are applauded by chair of the judges John Goodall
Eavesdropping on the enemy
The country-house surrounds of Trent Park in Hertfordshire lulled Nazi officers into revealing military secrets, discovers Simon Thurley
The eye in wine
Art and wine are a winning combination. Carla Passino asks 10 experts to nominate a tipple to match a masterpiece
Raise a brush
Wine is a symbol that flows freely through the history of art — and much of it is of premier cru quality in the eyes of Michael Prodger
Band on the run
From an escaped eagle to a pair of truanting Tamworth pigs, Harry Pearson tracks the walkabout animals leading us a merry dance
Gavin Stoneystreet’s favourite painting
The cultural botanist is captivated by the shapeshifting of a mys-terious and enchanting work
Country-house treasures
John Goodall encounters Harold Peto’s stone dogs still standing sentinel at Iford Manor, Wiltshire
‘Of Lust, Intemperance, Malice and Envy’
Gulliver’s Travels may be 300 years old, but Swift’s satire still resonates with the modern reader, suggests Matthew Dennison
The legacy
Giles Kime proposes a toast to wine merchant Steven Spurrier, an oenophile extraordinaire
Luxury
Why striking crimson is the colour of winter for Justine Picardie, plus soft checks and tartans catch the eye of Hetty Lintell
Interiors
Arabella Youens examines the trend for bespoke cabinetry in period houses and Amelia Thorpe picks out joyful joinery
A dream made real
The gardens of Villa Ephrussi on the French Riviera are testament to the dream and dedication of one woman, finds Kirsty Fergusson
Travel
A mouth-watering menu of delicious dishes was dreamed up in the world’s top hotels. Tom Parker Bowles checks in
Countryside mysteries
John Wright digs into the features of ridge-and-furrow farmland
Arts & antiques
Carla Passino explores the artistic shift that transformed Temperance from a virtue into a campaign against excess
I only have pies for you
Tom Parker Bowles rules in the ‘when is a pie not a pie?’ debate and lauds a recipe with a perfect chicken-and-mushroom filling
Toast of the town
Drink to a buyer’s market — Harry Eyres offers advice to the would-be wine collector
The spy who sympathised
Plays focusing on espionage, surveillance and conspiracy theories come under the watchful gaze of Michael Billington
And much more
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.