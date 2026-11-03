Country Life November 4, 2026
Country Life November 4, 2026
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Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside this week's issue.
Send in the clowns
Colour and character help make the puffin one of our most beloved seabirds, argues Stephen Moss
Gentleman’s Life
- The 39 steps to spotting a cad
- Nick Carvell meets the sartorial scions inheriting good tailoring
- The best British stuntmen
- Is it time for a revival of stone-dial watches?
- What shoes tell you about a man
- Revving up for classic-car restoration A tip of the hat to Swaine
- The latest luxuries for gentlemen
The other camellia
A profusion of delicately scented flowers makes Camellia sasanqua an autumn and early-winter fav-ourite for Charles Quest-Ritson
Painting in the moonlight
A glowing moon has illuminated the work of the greatest artists, from Jan van Eyck to Édouard Manet, as Michael Hall reveals
Huon Mallalieu’s favourite painting
The Art Market correspondent chooses a ‘miraculous’ 1437 work
Country-house treasures
The English Counter-Reformation is rekindled for John Goodall in the attic of Stonor Park, Oxfordshire
Opulence and variety
In the second of two articles, Steven Brindle explores the 20th-century trials of Burton Constable Hall in East Yorkshire
The legacy
James Fisher gets up to speed on Jensen cars, the classic British marque created 100 years ago
Interiors
The latest lamp and lighting designs, with Amelia Thorpe
Neighbourly behaviour, seven of the best properties, rooting out capital bargains and ) and our writers on all you need to know this month
The shroom boom
A fascination with fungi has long influenced art and culture, as Deborah Nicholls-Lee discovers
Out and about
The new Country Life tweed and the Gentleman’s Life issue toasted at Hackett in Savile Row
Countryside mysteries
Delight mingles with disgust and amusement with annoyance as John Wright ponders the pungent stinkhorn, the most phallic of fungi
Travel
Pamela Goodman unveils her most prized possession as she assesses the plight of the critically endangered Sumatran tiger
Arts & antiques
William Orpen is remembered as ‘a great journalist in paint’ for his depictions of the First World War, discovers Carla Passino
And much more
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.