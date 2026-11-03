Country Life November 4, 2026

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Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside this week's issue.

Latest Videos From Country Life Watch full video here:

Send in the clowns

Colour and character help make the puffin one of our most beloved seabirds, argues Stephen Moss

(Image credit: Future)

Gentleman’s Life

The 39 steps to spotting a cad

Nick Carvell meets the sartorial scions inheriting good tailoring

The best British stuntmen

Is it time for a revival of stone-dial watches?

What shoes tell you about a man

Revving up for classic-car restoration A tip of the hat to Swaine

The latest luxuries for gentlemen

(Image credit: Future)

The other camellia

A profusion of delicately scented flowers makes Camellia sasanqua an autumn and early-winter fav-ourite for Charles Quest-Ritson

Painting in the moonlight

A glowing moon has illuminated the work of the greatest artists, from Jan van Eyck to Édouard Manet, as Michael Hall reveals

(Image credit: Future)

Huon Mallalieu’s favourite painting

The Art Market correspondent chooses a ‘miraculous’ 1437 work

Country-house treasures

The English Counter-Reformation is rekindled for John Goodall in the attic of Stonor Park, Oxfordshire

Opulence and variety

In the second of two articles, Steven Brindle explores the 20th-century trials of Burton Constable Hall in East Yorkshire

(Image credit: Future)

The legacy

James Fisher gets up to speed on Jensen cars, the classic British marque created 100 years ago

Interiors

The latest lamp and lighting designs, with Amelia Thorpe

London Life

Neighbourly behaviour, seven of the best properties, rooting out capital bargains and ) and our writers on all you need to know this month

The shroom boom

A fascination with fungi has long influenced art and culture, as Deborah Nicholls-Lee discovers

(Image credit: Future)

Out and about

The new Country Life tweed and the Gentleman’s Life issue toasted at Hackett in Savile Row

Countryside mysteries

Delight mingles with disgust and amusement with annoyance as John Wright ponders the pungent stinkhorn, the most phallic of fungi

Travel

Pamela Goodman unveils her most prized possession as she assesses the plight of the critically endangered Sumatran tiger

Arts & antiques

William Orpen is remembered as ‘a great journalist in paint’ for his depictions of the First World War, discovers Carla Passino

And much more