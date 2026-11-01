From a Lake District hotel to one of the finest houses in Oxfordshire, here are the best properties for sale in Country Life this week

(Image credit: Savills)

If you're going to centre your property on anything, it might as well be a 17th-century palazzo in unspoilt Oxfordshire. How handy, then, to have Newington House, which fits the bill perfectly.

(Image credit: Savills)

Offering 10 bedrooms and 42 acres of land, there is plenty here for the discerning Home Counties enthusiast. The interiors are elegant and period, featuring panelling, intricate door casings, and classical French wallpaper murals, complemented by fine wooden parquet flooring and exquisitely carved marble fireplaces.

Outside, there are equestrian facilities, landscaped gardens, woodland, paddocks, lake, swimming pool, tennis court, walled garden, croquet lawn, rose garden and greenhouse. All in all, absolute paradise.

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For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Few parts of the UK are as picturesque as the Lake District, and few parts of the Lake District are as perfect as Holbeck Ghyll. How do I know that? Because I once stayed there.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The property is a characterful and charming country-house hotel, offering a package of eight acres, 24 bedroom suites in the main house, and five further cottages, annexes and lodges. The icing on the cake, if any was needed, are the searing views of Windermere.

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.