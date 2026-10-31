The homes for sale with blockbuster cinema rooms — and one of them is a Scottish castle

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Knightswood has a cinema room that measures 27ft by 19ft — striking proportions therefore to match the rest of this very 21st-century, 8,200sq ft home that is set in 19½ acres of Cheshire countryside with far-reaching south-westerly views.

Built in 2020, natural light floods in through the myriad windows, not least in the impressive open-plan entertaining spaces. Knightswood is also a haven for those who live and breathe horses as there is both a bespoke stable block and a manège. Its eco credentials are impressive, too: heating is provided by a ground-source heat pump and it has an EPC rating of 81.

The driveway runs to about an eighth of a mile — plenty of time for visitors to become suitably impressed before they reach the door. Outdoor enthusiasts will surely love the gardens, the swimming pool built into a terrace, woodland, a private lake and ponds.

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For sale via Gascoigne Halman — see more details.

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Michelangelo meets modern-day artistry in the Category B, six-bedroom Ormiston Castle in Kirknewton, a Scots Baronial property that dates from 1851 and was designed by David Bryce for Archibald Wilkie. Now brought firmly up to date thanks to a multi-million-pound renovation programme, a couple of the High Renaissance Italian’s masterpieces from the Sistine Chapel are reproduced on the ceiling of the 1930s Art Deco-style cinema, which also has star-constellation fibre optics and immersive surround sound.

The castle, sited on the outskirts of Edinburgh, has six reception rooms and is run as a hospitality business, with significant income-generating potential. The grounds, which include woodland, run to 15 acres and include fenced paddocks for horses, which can also be housed in the stable block.

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details.

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Fabulous and yet functional, the beautifully renovated Dragon House makes an impression from the get-go. Built in the late 16th century, this Grade II*-listed six/seven-bedroom, four-storey home is steeped in history, being one of Peterfield’s most eminent landmark properties. Newly renovated, the changes have ensured the integration of modern twists with historic features, including plenty of exposed timber beams.

The cosy, comfortable cinema room adds an extra layer of luxury, bringing the big-screen experience straight into the new owners’ living space and meaning no need for trips to Cineworld. Although this house with three to five reception rooms is located in the heart of the historic town — and only a seven-minute walk from the main-line railway station — its half-an-acre of walled gardens offer a hub for privacy. Dragon Cottage is self-contained, but adjoins the main house.

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Grade II-listed Bedford House on Brighton’s beautiful Marine Parade, within the East Cliff conservation area, has seen a plethora of stars pass through its front door, not least big-screen performers Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh. Another, actress Margaret Leighton, even has a suite named after her.

Thought to have been built for the Duke of Bedford, this six-bedroom property with four reception rooms became home to the painter Cecil D’Oyly John, playwright Sir Terence Rattigan (Leighton’s great friend) and later comedian Tony Hancock’s theatrical agent brother, Roger. It was the latter who created the first cinema room.

‘The star of the show at Bedford House is the fantastic cinema room. It is Art Deco inspired with exceptional attention to detail,’ says property agent Matthew Higgins of today’s room. The main entrance has a sweeping staircase that Rattigan installed in the 1960s to impress his famous guests.

For sale via Fine & Country — see more details.

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‘For me, Wood Rising offers the perfect balance between a modern home, featuring excellent amenities such as a cinema room, gym and luxury fittings, and traditional English architecture,’ says agent Charles Broadbent-Combe. He is talking about the recently refurbished six-bedroom property situated on the Wentworth Estate, where the triple-height galleried entrance and dining hall, complete with exposed beams, has attributes that are likely to prompt gasps of admiration from visitors.

In fact, timber has been used to great effect throughout this property, not only lending warmth to many rooms, but giving a sense of time past. Eight reception rooms mean that this could be a true party place, with the drawing room the perfect spot for mixing and mingling before the French doors are thrown open for summer soirées on the terrace. The garden runs to about three-quarters of an acre. Virginia Water’s shops and railway station are about half a mile away.

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For sale via Savills — see more details.