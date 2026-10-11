Six country homes to inspire your dreams, from £750,000 to £15 million

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Simply magnificent, Portmore House and its surrounding estate is a breathtaking slice of Scotland centred near Peebles. The 10-bedroom house at the heart is delightful and original. If a mere 1,227 acres isn't enough, a further 2,233 acres are available. And did we mention the organ yet?

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

Five bedrooms and six reception rooms in this house in a private and secluded plot in Letchworth Garden City. Plenty of space at over 4,000sq ft, wonderful privacy, fine gardens and superb access to London via road and rail. That's a lot of boxes ticked.

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(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

It's places like this that make you wonder how the clergy used to live: this fine old rectory near Newbury has eight bedrooms, a swimming pool and a party barn. Wonderful.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Savills)

More than 300 acres of the home counties are on offer at this extraordinary property which runs right up to the bank of the River Thames. There are two listed farmhouses, six further cottages, equestrian facilities, staff flats, an indoor pool, a party barn and much more.

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Perhaps unsurprisingly, the vendors are happy to split this up into three lots.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Russell & Butler)

Proving that you don't have to be a millionaire to live in a beautiful country home, this devastatingly pretty cottage in Thornborough has four bedrooms, a thatched roof and a gorgeous garden which (unlike some of the other homes on this page) won't need a team of full-time gardeners to look after.

(Image credit: Russell & Butler)

For sale via Russell & Butler via OnTheMarket — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Sandersons)

Rodney Stoke might sound like a boy you went to school with, but it's actually a pretty little village in Somerset where you'll find this country house for sale.

(Image credit: Sandersons)

Built from stone, with over 3,000sq ft and fine views, it has space, character and the sort of rural setting that'll make you wonder why you lived in the city for so long.

(Image credit: Sandersons)

For sale via Sandersons — see more details and pictures.