Six country homes to inspire your dreams, from £750,000 to £15 million
From a four-bedroom thatched cottage in Buckinghamshire at the price of a city flat to an estate of more than 3,000 acres, here's this week's look at the finest homes to come to market through Country Life.
Scottish Borders — £8 million to £15 million
Simply magnificent, Portmore House and its surrounding estate is a breathtaking slice of Scotland centred near Peebles. The 10-bedroom house at the heart is delightful and original. If a mere 1,227 acres isn't enough, a further 2,233 acres are available. And did we mention the organ yet?
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Hertfordshire — £1.95 million
Five bedrooms and six reception rooms in this house in a private and secluded plot in Letchworth Garden City. Plenty of space at over 4,000sq ft, wonderful privacy, fine gardens and superb access to London via road and rail. That's a lot of boxes ticked.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Berkshire — £4.75 million
It's places like this that make you wonder how the clergy used to live: this fine old rectory near Newbury has eight bedrooms, a swimming pool and a party barn. Wonderful.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Berkshire – £10.15 million
More than 300 acres of the home counties are on offer at this extraordinary property which runs right up to the bank of the River Thames. There are two listed farmhouses, six further cottages, equestrian facilities, staff flats, an indoor pool, a party barn and much more.
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Perhaps unsurprisingly, the vendors are happy to split this up into three lots.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Buckinghamshire — £750,000
Proving that you don't have to be a millionaire to live in a beautiful country home, this devastatingly pretty cottage in Thornborough has four bedrooms, a thatched roof and a gorgeous garden which (unlike some of the other homes on this page) won't need a team of full-time gardeners to look after.
For sale via Russell & Butler via OnTheMarket — see more details and pictures.
Somerset — £875,000
Rodney Stoke might sound like a boy you went to school with, but it's actually a pretty little village in Somerset where you'll find this country house for sale.
Built from stone, with over 3,000sq ft and fine views, it has space, character and the sort of rural setting that'll make you wonder why you lived in the city for so long.
For sale via Sandersons — see more details and pictures.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.