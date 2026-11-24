In the late 1980s, I left university and went to teach in Dorset. I was already fully infected with the waterborne bug of a passion for fishing and rivers and so was delighted to find a river — the Stour — flowing through the school grounds. The schoolboys ran a small fishing club, too. They caught pike and chub and, very occasionally, trout. Salmon were rarely seen and grayling never. Yet the school fishing record book from the decades before and after the Second World War recorded all those game fish, with trout and grayling in good numbers.

Go with the flo (Image credit: Jack Uridge/Eastridge Estate) When looking to improve your river, natural processes trump everything. For a long time, our waterways have been managed, mown, strimmed and tidied into something that may be visually pleasing, but has little value to the creatures that depend upon them to survive. In many cases, a messy river is a healthy river, writes river keeper Jack Uridge: Resist the temptation to tidy fallen trees and woody debris. Where appropriate, introducing natural woody material into the channel can help provide fish cover from predation, create spawning habitat, help to flush and clean gravels and create sinuosity, variation and diversity

Allow your river to spill out onto its floodplain (where flood risk allows). This can help slow the water and filter it, allowing sediment and pollutants to settle out before the water returns to the channel. It can also create a rich mosaic of wetland habitats for insects, birds and other wildlife

If your river is lacking in flow, look at reprofiling banks to narrow an over-wide channel. Creating twists and turns and introducing gravel to raise the riverbed can help to restore flow and habitat. The key is to work with the river’s natural character rather than impose an artificial one

If a river is flowing well and conditions are right, encourage the growth of Ranunculus (water crowfoot). It can be a cornerstone of a healthy chalk- or limestone stream, helping to maintain water levels and provide valuable structure within the channel. Its leaves and stems offer shelter and habitat and its presence can be a useful indicator of suitable conditions and good water quality

Above all, work with the river, not against it. The best river restoration is rarely about making a river look tidier; it is about giving it the space, materials and freedom to function as naturally as possible

If you’d like bespoke advice, contact your local rivers trust or ask the indefatigably brilliant members of the Wild Trout Trust to make an advisory visit Jack Uridge is a conservation award-winning river keeper, at Eastridge estate on the Kennet on the Berkshire/Hampshire border, and also consults on river restoration

The Stour might have stood for any British waterway in the late 20th century, suffering under a weight of environmental pressure that had taken the river to breaking point. Absent trout and grayling were canaries in the coal mine. Pollution from farming and sewage, abstraction of water and the physical damage of dredging and canalisation all took their toll. It was hard to think how one might even begin to redress the damage.

At about that time, I came across the work of Simon Cain, one of a few eccentrics pioneering the new-fangled art of ‘river restoration’. I invited Cain to run a workshop for the schoolboys and we started our own modest project. We reconstructed a millstream with gravel and tree trunks and re-stocked with fingerling trout and grayling. It was all wing-and-a-prayer stuff, powered mostly by enthusiasm. However, the trout and grayling are still there, the Stour is far cleaner today than it was then and three of those schoolboys have gone on to careers in various forms of river management.

Latest Videos From Country Life Watch full video here:

The world in which they now work has changed enormously. Back then, funds were scratched together by rattling the tin at keen anglers and occasional modest sponsorship. Although visionary river keepers such as Ron Holloway wrote persuasively about ‘whole catchment restoration’, none of us ‘river menders’ involved in this early form of guerrilla river gardening believed such talk was anything more than a pipe dream. There was not enough money, there were too many conflicting interests, regulators were uninterested or actively resistant and the Government couldn’t have cared less. When those schoolboys started their river journeys, there were no river trusts anywhere.

The Westcountry Rivers Trust was the first, established in 1994. Today, there are dozens all over the British Isles, pioneering projects designed to rejuvenate the ecologies of the wet and watery landscapes under their care: natural flood management, re-meandering, riparian planting, treatment wetlands, re-wetting uplands, buffer strips, beaver introductions and more. Nor does it stop with river trusts. At the forefront of this movement are keen and enlightened landowners passionate about doing something to help the rivers in their stewardship.

One of the boldest examples is unfolding on the River Laxford in Sutherland, a ‘million-tree’ project that aims to halt, and then reverse, a deeply worrying decline in Atlantic salmon. The decline is occurring right across the salmon’s native range, but reversing it is a personal passion of Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster. ‘It started on the riverbank when I was younger,’ he confirms. ‘I became so frustrated that salmon numbers were declining and I couldn’t really get a proper answer from anyone as to why this was happening… The only option in my mind was: let science lead the conversation.’ Thus a project was born.

The River Laxford falls in its entirety within the Reay Forest estate and everything within its freshwater environment is, therefore, under the Duke’s control. It is the perfect theatre for a deep scientific enquiry into what we can do to help the endangered Atlantic salmon. Fewer salmon are surviving at sea, explains Mark Bilsby, CEO of the Atlantic Salmon Trust, a key partner in the project, due to factors beyond the control of any one estate: rising ocean temperatures and dwindling food supply.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The pond water-crowfoot flower — a sign of a healthy river. (Image credit: Alamy)

One thing we can influence is the number and condition of the young smolts that leave the river: ‘Simply put, fitter, well-fed smolts survive better at sea,’ he notes. ‘That’s why the freshwater habitat is so important.’ Hence the target of ‘a million trees’, a catchy expression that encapsulates the ambition of catchment-scale habitat restoration.

The natural Highland landscape was once far more forested than it is today. Native woodland plays a key role in shading and cooling the streams, stabilising banks and reducing sediment ingress. Almost one-quarter of the catchment will be fenced to allow native woodland to regenerate — ‘giving land back to the river’, as head keeper David Allison puts it.

Modern river restoration is also about giving a waterway back its natural shape. The Lone Burn, a tributary of the Laxford, was straightened in the late 19th century. Restoring its meandering course will add about 270 yards of juvenile salmon habitat. Elsewhere, the project will address barriers to migration and riparian grazing, as the impact of these labours is closely monitored — using DNA and acoustic sampling and tagging — by the Atlantic Salmon Trust, sponsored by Scotland’s Marine Directorate.

Venford Brook tumbles to fill the Dart, now the focus of a Devon coalition determined to restore Ted Hughes’s ‘spicy torrent’. (Image credit: Alamy)

This is thinking on a catchment and ecosystem scale. The revival of a native forest also points to the multi-decadal nature of good river restoration, which should aim to regenerate the dynamic processes that support a healthy ecosystem. That takes time, something very much on the Duke’s mind: ‘When we set out on this journey, in my mind I thought: “This is a lifetime project — if not, hopefully for the next couple of generations to continue and improve on.” Planting trees is really not for yourself. You are doing it for the next cohort coming.’

This long-termism and ecosystem approach is being replicated across the British Isles. The Wye & Usk Foundation, Wessex Rivers Trust, Eden Rivers Trust and Norfolk Rivers Trust are all leading work on a landscape scale. A hallmark of the best is the joined-up thinking that evolves out of partnerships embracing farmers, landowners, local communities and regulators. At the other end of the country, on the River Dart, one riparian owner becomes 108. The River Dart Catchment Partnership, founded in 2024, includes them all, together with farmers, conservation charities, community groups, regulators, South West Water, Dartmoor National Park, the Duchy of Cornwall, West-country Rivers Trust, universities and local authorities: a coalition of voices focused on the common goal of restoring an entire catchment.

Darting ahead: The Prince of Wales and his partners intend to show what is possible by reviving the Dart’s ecological status. (Image credit: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace)

The project builds on the pioneering work of poet Ted Hughes, himself a founder and trustee of the Westcountry Rivers Trust, who loved the river in words and deeds. Of the Dart he wrote: ‘It spills from the Milky Way, pronged with light,/It fuses the flash-gripped earth,/The spicy torrent, that seems to be water,/Which is spirit and blood.’ As in Alice Oswald’s epic poem Dart, the partnership vision encompasses the river from source to sea, drawing in all the voices of the stream.

‘Our intention,’ explains Henry Dimbleby, director of the River Dart Catchment Partnership CIC, who is working closely with the Duchy to coordinate the work, ‘is to use this work as a sort of Earthshot project — to show it is possible to take one river in England and restore it to a high ecological status with thriving communities and a thriving economy.’ The need is urgent. Only 59 salmon were logged at Totnes Weir in 2023, against thousands recorded in 1987; in that time, curlew have also declined by 85%. Yet Dimbleby is impatient with endless diagnosis: ‘We know a lot about the problems, as well as the solutions: reconnect the river and floodplain, stop pollution from farming and sewage, restore the peat.’

(Image credit: Future)

His ‘get on with it’ approach is palpable, attributed in part to The Prince of Wales’s investment. After all, the Dart rises on Duchy moorland and flows out to sea via the Duchy’s estuary. The work ranges from restoring peat, wetlands, woodland and riparian habitats to tackling nutrients and sediment, slowing and storing water, improving farming resilience and coordinating monitoring. ‘If we’re going to restore our rivers nationally, we need to start creating successes,’ adds Dimbleby. ‘We want to create a sort of restless energy to make things move faster and further, and prove that we can do this on a national scale.’

Forty years ago, rebuilding a few yards of the Stour with some gravel and tree trunks felt radical. The idea that we might restore whole rivers, source to sea, really did seem far-fetched. Those schoolboys and I were making it up as we went along — but we know much more now about what rivers need and there is vastly more money, expertise and ambition available to provide it. The great hope expressed by these trailblazing projects on rivers such as the Laxford and Dart is that we can finally put all three together at the scale that the natural world requires.

See more of the best skip the rest — add us as a preferred source in Google and you'll see more from Country Life when you're online.