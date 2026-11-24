Drinking standing up is part of our national heritage: witness the recent outcry when a draft licensing policy was published by Westminster Council which appeared to clamp down on ‘vertical’ boozing. But standing outside a pub on a warm summer’s evening is vastly more pleasant than being squeezed into the corner of a bar to wait indefinitely for a table. Here, then, are seven brilliant places for a cocktail or a glass of something where you’ll never have to run such a risk.

The Red Room at The Connaught

(Image credit: The Connaught)

The Connaught’s grand main bar justifiably gets a lot of attention, but this less well known second one, discreetly tucked away at the back of the hotel behind a velvet curtain, is every bit as gorgeous. It’s always worth trying for a walk-in even at peak times, not least because there’s a no-reservations policy. The pink onyx bar serves a superb selection of wines and cocktails and art by Louise Bourgeois lines the walls. If you’re out to impress a date, look no further.

Hawksmoor St Pancras Martini Bar

(Image credit: Hawksmoor)

God bless the Victorians and their obsession with doing everything on a grand scale: the gorgeously refurbished Gothic Revival bar at the St Pancras London Hotel has velvet armchairs enough for several trains’ worth of thirsty guests. Martinis are the thing here, served every which way — we love the Steakhouse one, with Grey Goose vodka, chardonnay, green peppercorn and olive brine — but always ice cold, and they swap your glass for a frozen one half way through, too. The blue-cheese-stuffed-olive and dill pickle ‘gildas’ are diabolical (complimentary).

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New Forms

(Image credit: Emma Hughes)

A vinyl listening bar in Chelsea? Yup, this is a legitimately cool new opening just off the Kings Road, decked out with records and headphones inside (the interiors are pleasingly suggestive of a late 1980s Berlin loft space) and with terrace seating outside perfectly positioned to catch the late-afternoon sun in the summer months. The olive-oil negronis at New Forms are excellent and there is, obviously, natural wine a-plenty — still an emerging market in SW3, so you won’t have too much competition for a table.

Gambit Bar

(Image credit: Charlie McKay)

You wait ages for a review of the bar beneath the Newman Hotel in Fitzrovia then two come along at once: James Fisher and I independently visited Gambit Bar, and both of us adored this Art Deco-inflected (but, crucially, not gin-in-teacups early Noughties speakeasy style) subterranean space. It’s somehow both enormous and intimate, and the cocktails (including mini martinis for £5 a pop) and Scandi snacks are so good that it’s the easiest thing in the world to while away a few hours until the live jazz gets going later in the evening. It’s open until 1am Fridays and Saturdays, too.

The Guards Bar, Raffles London at The OWO

(Image credit: Raffles London at The OWO)

This well-kept Whitehall secret looks and feels like a club (lots of luxe leather and wood panelling), complete with a pleasing absence of tourists and impressively knowledgeable team behind the bar. Bonus: they’re extremely generous with the complimentary snacks, and it is perfectly possible to consume an entire meal’s worth of olives, nuts and crackers at The Guards Bar should you so desire.

Lyaness

(Image credit: Roman Shabodalov)

London’s bar scene would be a much duller place without Ryan Chetiyawardana, aka Mr Lyan. His bar Lyaness, at the Blackfriars end of the South Bank in Sea Containers House, is bright, spacious and compellingly Sixties-meets-space-age, with an inventive cocktail list to match: it changes regularly but you might find a Beeswax Old Fashioned or a ‘Chablis’ made with gin, fino sherry, lemon and chalk betters. For what it’s worth, downstairs is Curzon Sea Containers: for my money London’s most luxurious (and yet very reasonably priced) cinema, which also has a tiny bar of its own.