So much about the wine trade is esoteric, from the jargon to its seasonal rhythms. One of the few dates in its calendar which has cut through to the wine-drinking public is the ever-boozy Beaujolais Nouveau Day.

Falling on the third Thursday in November — this year it’s happening on November 19 — it’s when Beaujolais vineyards release their new wines made from Gamay grapes. Fruity, gluggable and served lightly chilled, they’re celebrated on both sides of the Channel: in London Noble Rot’s Fête du Beaujolais sells out every year.

The wines served are, by definition, always French. But this year a Devon winery is looking to beat Beaujolais at its own game. Situated in a bend on the River Dart, family-run Sandridge Barton has 450 south-facing acres and is one of very few English wineries to be bottling its own young, fresh red: Chub Nouveau.

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Picked on September 10 at the very beginning of the harvest, bunches of Gamay grapes go straight into stainless steel vats whole for a ‘crunchy’, fruit-forward result. Chub Nouveau is designed to be drunk young: Sandridge Barton’s head winemaker Charlie Brown suggests polishing it off in the run-up to Christmas.

(Image credit: Sandridge Barton)

English reds are still very much in their infancy, and although there are a few which the Country Life team rate — we’ve previously enjoyed Sugrue’s Never Mind The Gamay and Ashling Park’s Pinot Noir — the quality is very variable. Would this one pass muster? We had a tasting to find out.

‘Smooth, easy to drink, smells lovely and festive’, was one verdict. ‘Dangerously drinkable’ was another. ‘It tastes the same as the last dozen or so times I’ve had Beaujolais Nouveau,’ a third taster ventured — which, when you consider how long it took English sparkling wine to garner comparisons to Champagne, is high praise.

There will be 1,500 bottles of Chub Nouveau released this week, priced at £25, with 25p from each going to the Dartmoor Preservation Association. The wine will also be poured at Sandridge Barton’s Devon Nouveau party on Friday, November 20, and in London at venues including The Golden Tooth on Newington Green and The 10 Cases in Covent Garden.