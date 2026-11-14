'The place always looked good. Now it looks astonishing': One of the finest castle estates in Scotland is on the market after a maximalist glow-up

'Glenborrodale is a glorious party castle that needs a little love,' we wrote on these pages just over two years ago

Well, there's great news. Glenborrodale Castle is back on the market just over two years later — and it's received all the love it needed, and then some. Savills are quoting offers over £3,950,000 for this magnificent slice of the west Highlands of Scotland — that's just over £1.5 million more than the same agent was asking in 2024.

(Image credit: Savills)

While there's undoubtedly a healthy profit margin here for those who've done the work, it's really not hard to see where the money went. The place always looked good. Now it looks astonishing.

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(Image credit: Savills)

(Image credit: Savills)

Let's start with the basics. Glenborrodale Castle is Category A-listed, dates from about 1902 and is a Scots Baronial mansion made of red Dumfriesshire sandstone.

(Image credit: Savills)

It sits on a lovely promontory on the shores of Loch Sunart, and comes with two islands, as well as two further detached properties known as The Coach House and the Gate House. There is also a separate gym.

(Image credit: Savills)

Set over five floors, the main house offers more than 16,600sq ft of living space providing plenty of space for friends, family, enemies, whoever really.

(Image credit: Savills)

The interiors are where the current vendors have really gone to town. Out has gone the achingly traditional, somewhat spartan look featuring wood, fine plasterwork and tartan; in has come a Highland fantasy of colours, patterns, murals, pillars and drapery.

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(Image credit: Savills)

There are bold dark greens and punchy reds, intricate paintwork, chessboard floors, moody lighting, marble fireplaces and seemingly endless unusual fittings. Anyone who's visited the Fife Arms, across the other side of the Highlands, will spot plenty of similarities. This is Scottish maximalism unleashed. Sometimes, more really is more.

(Image credit: Savills)

Outside, the property stands in about 134 acres of gardens and grounds. To the north, the gardens are densely populated with rhododendrons and azaleas and mixed mature woodland, providing a glorious backdrop to the property.

To the south, the gardens are more formal, with a broad, castellated and elevated terrace from which to enjoy the views out towards Oronsay and across Loch Sunart — the castle comes wit there's 850m of waterfront, with jetty, boathouse and storage for, er, boat-related things.

(Image credit: Savills)

That said, why arrive by boat when you can arrive by air? Glenborrodale is about four hours from Glasgow, and about half an hour longer from Edinburgh, but owners have the option of skipping the long — but glorious — drive though the Highlands and instead come by helicopter. There's a helipad that's able to accommodate helicopters up to a ‘up to a Sea King in size’. As James wrote in 2024, 'I am not sure where you would find a Royal Navy anti-submarine warfare helicopter for sale, but at least you won’t have to worry if you could land it.'

(Image credit: Savills)

Amenities-wise, the town (or burgh) of Tobermory is 15 minutes away via rib, while on land, the villages of Salen and Acharacle are both within 10 miles, offering pubs, restaurants, shops and schools.

More importantly, there is plenty to do in the beautiful part of the world. You can go seal spotting from your doorstep, as well as fishing, sailing, mountain biking and kayaking. You’ll be overwhelmed by wildlife, whether it's otters, porpoises, deer, golden and sea eagles.

(Image credit: Savills)

Understandably, the agents are very excited indeed about this listing. 'Glenborrodale Castle is one of those exceptionally rare Scottish estates where every element comes together seamlessly,' says Cameron Ewer, the agent handling the sale for Savills.

Calling it 'one of Scotland's most complete coastal castle estates, Savills add that 'it is a property of genuine national importance and exceptional lifestyle appeal...

'There are very few places in Scotland where the drama of the landscape matches the grandeur of the architecture. Glenborrodale Castle is one of them.'

(Image credit: Savills)

Glenborrodale is for sale via Savills for offers over £3,950,000 — see more details.

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