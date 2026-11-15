Six superb homes for sale, from Cotswolds cottages to an ivy-clad mansion with 27 bedrooms, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Savills)

The stuff of dreams: a 27-bedroom Georgian mansion in 31 acres, with coach house, stables and more.

(Image credit: Savills)

It's been run as a hotel in the recent past, and could be put back to work again — or it could be a magnificent country home.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

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(Image credit: Knight Frank)

In Chawton, the village where Jane Austen spent much of her life, this is an idyllic country home which could easily have sprung from the pages of one of Austen's novels.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Six bedrooms, almost 5,000sq ft of space, and charming gardens. A joy.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Amid farmland in the heart of the South Hams, this wonderful old farmhouse has been completely renovated throughout.

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(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

While it's a bucolic home, it's very much 21st century-ready with IT facilities set up throughout the various buildings.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

A seven-bedroom home in an acre of grounds, finished to a fine standard throughout. It's located in a village near Bedford, with easy access to London via road and rail.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

Not far from Broadway and Snowshill, this classic Cotswolds home is full of character and charm. It has six bedrooms, a barn and an orchard.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Vaughan Reynolds)

In the irresistibly pretty village of Blockley, this Victorian home has 4,760sq ft of space and six bedrooms. The views are beautiful, the gardens serene, the elegance and leisure facilities superb.

(Image credit: Vaughan Reynolds)

For sale via Vaughan Reynolds — see more details and pictures.