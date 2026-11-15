Six superb homes for sale, from Cotswolds cottages to an ivy-clad mansion with 27 bedrooms, as seen in Country Life

Aberystwyth — £3.5 million
The stuff of dreams: a 27-bedroom Georgian mansion in 31 acres, with coach house, stables and more.
It's been run as a hotel in the recent past, and could be put back to work again — or it could be a magnificent country home.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Hampshire — £2,450,000
In Chawton, the village where Jane Austen spent much of her life, this is an idyllic country home which could easily have sprung from the pages of one of Austen's novels.
Six bedrooms, almost 5,000sq ft of space, and charming gardens. A joy.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Devon — £4,250,000
Amid farmland in the heart of the South Hams, this wonderful old farmhouse has been completely renovated throughout.
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While it's a bucolic home, it's very much 21st century-ready with IT facilities set up throughout the various buildings.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Bedfordshire — £2,150,000
A seven-bedroom home in an acre of grounds, finished to a fine standard throughout. It's located in a village near Bedford, with easy access to London via road and rail.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Gloucesteshire — £2,650,000
Not far from Broadway and Snowshill, this classic Cotswolds home is full of character and charm. It has six bedrooms, a barn and an orchard.
For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.
Gloucestershire — £2,295,000
In the irresistibly pretty village of Blockley, this Victorian home has 4,760sq ft of space and six bedrooms. The views are beautiful, the gardens serene, the elegance and leisure facilities superb.
For sale via Vaughan Reynolds — see more details and pictures.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.