Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

Six country houses, from an Elizabethan mansion to a converted boathouse that dips its toes into the water, as seen in Country Life

From Cornwall to Hertfordshire, here's our pick of the best homes to come to the market through Country Life in the past week.

Toby Keel&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Property for Sale
This grand country manor in Cornwall is among the beautiful homes newly launched to the market.
(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Somerset — £3.325 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Seven bedrooms, six reception rooms and a walled garden at this very pretty house that's been refurbished inside. A series of outbuildings include a stable block, while there's also a paddock, tennis court and more.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Hertfordshire — £4.95 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

A house described by the agents as 'one of Hertfordshire's most remarkable surviving Elizabethan manor houses'.

Latest Videos FromCountry Life

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

It's a Grade II*-listed home with almost 5,000 square feet of space, plenty of original features, charming formal gardens and 17 acres of grounds.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Cornwall — £1.9 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Wonderfully preserved original architecture meet arty, stylish design flair at this irresistible home in the Cornish countryside five miles from Truro, and eight miles from Newquay.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Surrey — £1.695 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

A 17th century building with 18th century façade and 19th century additions make this country home a place full of character, in a leafy Surrey village.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

The price is for one wing of this historic home, but you still get five bedrooms, almost two acres of gardens, and a fire engine-red Aga.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.

Hertfordshire — £1.75 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

A Grade II-listed, 16th century farmhouse with a plethora of original beams throughout the living space, giving huge character. The gardens are a real hghlight, wrapping around this home located in a village near Hitchin, and thus easily commutable to central London.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Devon — £1.575 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Life on the water — right on the water — at this converted two-bedroom boathouse which dips its toes straight in to the River Dart at Stoke Gabriel, upstream from Dartmouth.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The huge ground floor living space has a balcony on the harbour, a mezzanine floor offers relaxing space, and the bedrooms have a bathroom each. There's even a terrace area with a hot tub overlooking the harbour.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Toby Keel
Toby Keel
Digital Director

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.