Six country houses, from an Elizabethan mansion to a converted boathouse that dips its toes into the water, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Seven bedrooms, six reception rooms and a walled garden at this very pretty house that's been refurbished inside. A series of outbuildings include a stable block, while there's also a paddock, tennis court and more.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Savills)

A house described by the agents as 'one of Hertfordshire's most remarkable surviving Elizabethan manor houses'.

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(Image credit: Savills)

It's a Grade II*-listed home with almost 5,000 square feet of space, plenty of original features, charming formal gardens and 17 acres of grounds.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Wonderfully preserved original architecture meet arty, stylish design flair at this irresistible home in the Cornish countryside five miles from Truro, and eight miles from Newquay.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

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(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

A 17th century building with 18th century façade and 19th century additions make this country home a place full of character, in a leafy Surrey village.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

The price is for one wing of this historic home, but you still get five bedrooms, almost two acres of gardens, and a fire engine-red Aga.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

A Grade II-listed, 16th century farmhouse with a plethora of original beams throughout the living space, giving huge character. The gardens are a real hghlight, wrapping around this home located in a village near Hitchin, and thus easily commutable to central London.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Life on the water — right on the water — at this converted two-bedroom boathouse which dips its toes straight in to the River Dart at Stoke Gabriel, upstream from Dartmouth.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The huge ground floor living space has a balcony on the harbour, a mezzanine floor offers relaxing space, and the bedrooms have a bathroom each. There's even a terrace area with a hot tub overlooking the harbour.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.