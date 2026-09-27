Six country houses, from an Elizabethan mansion to a converted boathouse that dips its toes into the water, as seen in Country Life

Somerset — £3.325 million
Seven bedrooms, six reception rooms and a walled garden at this very pretty house that's been refurbished inside. A series of outbuildings include a stable block, while there's also a paddock, tennis court and more.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Hertfordshire — £4.95 million
A house described by the agents as 'one of Hertfordshire's most remarkable surviving Elizabethan manor houses'.
It's a Grade II*-listed home with almost 5,000 square feet of space, plenty of original features, charming formal gardens and 17 acres of grounds.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Cornwall — £1.9 million
Wonderfully preserved original architecture meet arty, stylish design flair at this irresistible home in the Cornish countryside five miles from Truro, and eight miles from Newquay.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
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Surrey — £1.695 million
A 17th century building with 18th century façade and 19th century additions make this country home a place full of character, in a leafy Surrey village.
The price is for one wing of this historic home, but you still get five bedrooms, almost two acres of gardens, and a fire engine-red Aga.
For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.
Hertfordshire — £1.75 million
A Grade II-listed, 16th century farmhouse with a plethora of original beams throughout the living space, giving huge character. The gardens are a real hghlight, wrapping around this home located in a village near Hitchin, and thus easily commutable to central London.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Devon — £1.575 million
Life on the water — right on the water — at this converted two-bedroom boathouse which dips its toes straight in to the River Dart at Stoke Gabriel, upstream from Dartmouth.
The huge ground floor living space has a balcony on the harbour, a mezzanine floor offers relaxing space, and the bedrooms have a bathroom each. There's even a terrace area with a hot tub overlooking the harbour.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.