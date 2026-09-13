Six outstanding country homes, from £460,000 to £6 million, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

Just a beautiful home in a beautiful place, this is a rare find: a Cotswolds farmhouse with six bedrooms, paddock, barn and eight acres of land that also has an edge-of-village location in Laverton.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

Broadway, one of the most celebrated places in the Cotswolds, is just a couple of miles away.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.

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(Image credit: Savills)

This former Dower House offers six bedroom and nearly 6,000 sq ft on the Grove Estate, home to the celebrated hotel, spa and golf course on the edge of London, and an easy commute.

(Image credit: Savills)

It's a wonderful home, with summer house, cinema room, and two and a half acres of gardens that run down to the river.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Space to spread out in the 26.6 acres of this country home in a village not far from Horsham, with its outstanding access to London and the south coast.

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(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Nine bedrooms, a pool, a lake and some wonderful outbuildings are all part of the appeal.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Looking for a home for a big family? A very big family? This 12-bedroom home in Cookham Dean could be just the thing.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

It's in need of some TLC, but the house is bursting with character — this is a wonderful opportunity.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Turner Properties via OnTheMarket)

A dinky, thatched, 17th century cottage right on the village green in Chalgrove. Two bedrooms, a pleasant garden, and there's a pub, school and even an airfield (really) in walking distance.

(Image credit: Turner Properties via OnTheMarket)

For sale via Turner Properties via OnTheMarket — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

As handsome a townhouse as we've seen this year, with six bedrooms, four reception rooms and vast amounts of period charm.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

The house dates to 1734, and sits near the centre of the town of Neston, on the southern side of the Wirral peninsula, easily accessible to Chester, yet despite its town location still has a large walled garden.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.