This statement bathroom is just the start in a four-bedroom Victorian dream house for sale at £750,000

In the long distant days of July 2025, we posed a question: is it madness to buy a house simply because you love the staircase?

The examples we gave did a pretty decent job of providing an answer (go ahead and take a look — you know you want to), but a year down the line a house has come to the market that prompts a new question. Is it madness to buy a house simply because you love the bathroom?

If you even got as far as clicking on this article in the first place, you're probably already inclined to say 'yes!' — and the good news for you is that the rest of No. 2 Gads Hill is just as beautiful as the bathroom.

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The even better news is that this a four-bedroom, detached house with over 3,750 square feet of space and just under half an acre of grounds on sale for just £750,000.

(Image credit: Finest)

If you're keen to pass your time bathing in a cast-iron bath next to an artwork, the house you'll be doing it in is a Victorian home in a wonderfully private, wooded spot above the historic market town of Halifax.

(Image credit: Finest)

The floral wallpaper is as colourful as the history of this house, which was built in 1882 by local entrepreneur Wilkinson Pickles, a fan of Charles Dickens. Pickles was so enamoured that he even named his own house after the famous author’s home in Kent.

(Image credit: Finest)

No. 2’s Yorkshire stone exterior provides shelter to an interior that still retains a Victorian look and feel, in part thanks to its decorative plasterwork, stained-glass windows and six fireplaces.

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(Image credit: Finest)

There is even a former servant’s kitchen and historic bell system for an authentic trip back through time.

It's not just the bathrooms that are visusally striking, with the decor and colour scheme throughout the house often drawing on bold tones and floral patterns — the master bedroom in particular is utterly glorious.

(Image credit: Finest)

The two reception rooms have impressively lofty 10ft ceilings, with the dining room currently containing a table that seats 20. Who would ever forget formal suppers here?

(Image credit: Finest)

Besides the arty bathroom, the main one boasts deep green glazed tiles, patterned wallpaper and a walk-in rainfall shower.

(Image credit: Finest)

And while you're wandering through the house to and from these beautiful spaces, you need not fear getting too close to the windows: privacy is guaranteed thanks to a ring of mature trees that envelop No. 2, Gads Hill’s half an acre of established gardens. As well as mature trees, lawn areas, terraces and formal planting areas, you'll also find a chicken coop, a brick-built outdoor pizza oven and and summer house with its own bar and electricity, used as a superb all-weather entertaining space.

No. 2 Gads Hill is for sale through Finest at £750,000 — see more details.