Six country homes, from Queen Anne house in Derbyshire to 'one of the finest houses in Cheshire', as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Savills)

Agents call this 'one of Cheshire's finest houses'. What it lacks in age (it was built in 2015) it makes up for in grandeur as a modern 'Georgian' mansion in sprawling parkland.

(Image credit: Savills)

Seven bedrooms, a magnificent indoor pool and enormous living spaces.

(Image credit: Savills)

Even the garage is really quite something. What a place.

Latest Videos From Country Life Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

Six bedrooms, six bathrooms and five reception rooms at this recently-built country home in the Notswolds. Just under two acres of land, a triple garage and a village location add to the appeal.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Surrounded by fields and woodland, this house comes with almost 20 acres of the South Downs National Park to call your own.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

There's a pond, an indoor pool and six bedrooms, plus plenty of Edwardian charm.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Absolutely breathtaking, this eight-bedroom masterpiece sits in 11.6 acres on the slopes of Blackdown, in the South Downs National Park near Haslemere.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Designed by Ian Adam-Smith, it has a wine cellar, cinema room, swimming pool and gardens to die for. Idyllic.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Roderick Thomas via OnTheMarket)

A medieval farmhouse with its own orchard? This is the stuff of country house dreams.

(Image credit: Roderick Thomas via OnTheMarket)

For sale via Roderick Thomas via OnTheMarket — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: John German via OnTheMarket)

This gorgeous Queen Anne House, built in 1703, is a joy, with seven bedrooms, grand reception rooms and fine gardens.

(Image credit: John German via OnTheMarket)

For sale via John German via OnTheMarket — see more details and pictures.