Six country homes, from Queen Anne house in Derbyshire to 'one of the finest houses in Cheshire', as seen in Country Life

Cheshire — £17.5 million
Agents call this 'one of Cheshire's finest houses'. What it lacks in age (it was built in 2015) it makes up for in grandeur as a modern 'Georgian' mansion in sprawling parkland.
Seven bedrooms, a magnificent indoor pool and enormous living spaces.
Even the garage is really quite something. What a place.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Northamptonshire — £2 million
Six bedrooms, six bathrooms and five reception rooms at this recently-built country home in the Notswolds. Just under two acres of land, a triple garage and a village location add to the appeal.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Hampshire — £2.6 million
Surrounded by fields and woodland, this house comes with almost 20 acres of the South Downs National Park to call your own.
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There's a pond, an indoor pool and six bedrooms, plus plenty of Edwardian charm.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
West Sussex — £13.25 million
Absolutely breathtaking, this eight-bedroom masterpiece sits in 11.6 acres on the slopes of Blackdown, in the South Downs National Park near Haslemere.
Designed by Ian Adam-Smith, it has a wine cellar, cinema room, swimming pool and gardens to die for. Idyllic.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Somerset — £1 million
A medieval farmhouse with its own orchard? This is the stuff of country house dreams.
For sale via Roderick Thomas via OnTheMarket — see more details and pictures.
Derbyshire — £1.575 million
This gorgeous Queen Anne House, built in 1703, is a joy, with seven bedrooms, grand reception rooms and fine gardens.
For sale via John German via OnTheMarket — see more details and pictures.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.