Country houses for sale

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Six country homes, from Queen Anne house in Derbyshire to 'one of the finest houses in Cheshire', as seen in Country Life

From a South Downs mansion to a Devon farmhouse, here is our pick of some of the best homes to come to market via Country Life this week.

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This joyously beautiful house in the South Downs National Park is for sale at £13.25 million.
(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Cheshire — £17.5 million

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(Image credit: Savills)

Agents call this 'one of Cheshire's finest houses'. What it lacks in age (it was built in 2015) it makes up for in grandeur as a modern 'Georgian' mansion in sprawling parkland.

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(Image credit: Savills)

Seven bedrooms, a magnificent indoor pool and enormous living spaces.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

Even the garage is really quite something. What a place.

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Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Northamptonshire — £2 million

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(Image credit: Michael Graham)

Six bedrooms, six bathrooms and five reception rooms at this recently-built country home in the Notswolds. Just under two acres of land, a triple garage and a village location add to the appeal.

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(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Hampshire — £2.6 million

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(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Surrounded by fields and woodland, this house comes with almost 20 acres of the South Downs National Park to call your own.

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(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

There's a pond, an indoor pool and six bedrooms, plus plenty of Edwardian charm.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

West Sussex — £13.25 million

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(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Absolutely breathtaking, this eight-bedroom masterpiece sits in 11.6 acres on the slopes of Blackdown, in the South Downs National Park near Haslemere.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Designed by Ian Adam-Smith, it has a wine cellar, cinema room, swimming pool and gardens to die for. Idyllic.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Somerset — £1 million

Property for sale

(Image credit: Roderick Thomas via OnTheMarket)

A medieval farmhouse with its own orchard? This is the stuff of country house dreams.

Property for sale

(Image credit: Roderick Thomas via OnTheMarket)

For sale via Roderick Thomas via OnTheMarket — see more details and pictures.

Derbyshire — £1.575 million

Property for sale

(Image credit: John German via OnTheMarket)

This gorgeous Queen Anne House, built in 1703, is a joy, with seven bedrooms, grand reception rooms and fine gardens.

Property for sale

(Image credit: John German via OnTheMarket)

For sale via John German via OnTheMarket — see more details and pictures.

Toby Keel
Toby Keel
Digital Director

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.