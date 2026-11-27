'We've had the place completely soundproofed. We wouldn't want you to be disturbed by the Ferraris and Lamborghinis driving by.'

Fran Milsom says this with a twinkle in his eye. He's showing me around a three-bedroom apartment that couldn't be more squarely in the middle of Mayfair if you got Luke Littler to throw a dart at the appropriate page of an old-school A to Z.

Grosvenor Square, Bond Street and Oxford Street are all a couple of blocks away. And Claridge's is literally across the street.

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(Image credit: SLO at Claridge House)

That latter part is relevant, because these apartments takes their name from the grand old hotel: this is SLO at Claridge House, part of the Grosvenor Estate, where Milsom and his team have turned what was once anonymous office space in a neo-Georgian building into... well, into something that's hard to define precisely: it's not a hotel, it's not an AirBnB, it's not a rental property, and it's not really a serviced apartment either. The phrase 'serviced apartment' conjures images of clean and efficient, soulless, generic spaces. SLO is a place made to feel like a home.

(Image credit: SLO at Claridge House)

Everywhere you look, there's evidence of SLO doing things a little bit differently. You'll find Hypnos beds, furniture by Robin Myerscough, a super high-tech coffee machine and walls covered in art that's been curated by a contact of Milsom's at the Arts Council.

It's truly beautiful, very comfortable, and my wife is still talking about how nice it was six months later. The cliché would be to call it effortlessly stylish; the reality is that you sense a huge amount of effort has gone into it.

That effort was baked in right from the start. Milsom and his business partner Mark Hudson could have converted these two floors quickly and relatively cheaply, but instead made it a showcase for eco-friendly construction with an emphasis on retrofitting — in a building that was built 102 years ago.

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The architects who led the project, StudioPDP, upgraded the building fabric, insulation, glazing and power supply, including air-source heat pumps and photovoltaic panels on the roof. The result, they calculated, was a 93% cut in emissions, and recognition in the form of a prize for 'Decarbonisation and Net Zero' at the Architects' Journal Retrofit and Reuse Awards.The judges praised Claridge House as 'a masterclass in how a heritage building can be protected and future-proofed while occupied.'

(Image credit: SLO at Claridge House)

In short: this is the sort of care that you'd take with your own home, if you had deep pockets and were determined to do things properly. And it's reflected in the price: the apartment we stayed in, one of the biggest of the eight, is just shy of £20,000 a week in peak season.

The clientele, however, are not your average short-term renters hoping to buy at the peak of a market dip. They are international and well-heeled. The day we arrived, a high-profile international sportsman had just signed on the dotted line for a six-month stay.

(Image credit: SLO at Claridge House)

A few years ago these clients would almost certainly have been buying an apartment, not renting it. Even staying in it sparingly, the expectation would have been for it to serve as a long-term investment. But the housing market hasn't worked out that way in recent times: central London property is in many cases worth exactly the same, or even less, than it was ten years ago. Throw in spiralling costs for maintenance and energy, and whopping Stamp Duty bills (a £5 million flat can attract tax of more than £750,000 for an overseas buyer), and it's no wonder that the market for super-prime rentals has been booming. The Financial Times reported on this phenomenon recently, Savills have been talking about it too, and in more anecdotal news, this Cotswolds home for rent at £55,000 a week was the most-read article on the Country Life website in October.

SLO at Claridge House — and future, planned SLO locations — are seeking to serve this market niche. It's hotel suite-quality without hotel palaver; it's AirBnB come-and-go convenience without the 'what will you end up with' stress. It's renting, but without the headaches of contracts, clauses and utility bills. And there's even a concierge — contactable, very sensibly, via WhatsApp — who can sort out everything from breakfast in bed, to ballet tickets, to a place to park your Ferrari.

And it all begs the questions that London's high-net-worth individuals are increasingly asking: why buy when you can rent? And why rent when you can rent short-term?

Rates at SLO Claridge House start from £550 per night for a one-bedroom apartment, based on two sharing and includes all amenities and welcome hamper. See the Stay at Slo website for more details.

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