I’m standing on blackened moorland with station manager Mark King, joint wildfire lead for the Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service. We are surveying the burnt heather and peat left after a blaze ‘the size of a small town’ swept 1,497 acres of land on Tintwistle Moor above the town of Glossop. Crews were on site for nearly two months, tackling fires deep in the peat. Now, the only life I can see on a moor that would usually be teeming with insects, small mammals and birds is a ewe and two half-grown lambs.

What caused the blaze in a stand of trees is still unknown, but its spread was down to two factors: the dry, windy weather, which fanned and drove the flames, and the parched heather that fuelled them. There were nearly 1,000 wildfires across the UK this year, incinerating an area four times the size of Oxford, according to the Fire Brigades Union. This is unusual. ‘We’ve seen seven or eight large wildfires in Derbyshire this year — five years ago, there would have been one or two,’ points out King. ‘People are putting themselves in incredible danger to fight these fires. I remember it was 38˚C some days. If you add in the firefighting PPE we wear, the terrain and the danger from the fire itself, you can see what incredibly arduous conditions we fight in.’

Firefighters from at least eight other areas came to help at Tintwistle, plus members of the Peak District’s Fire Operations Group (FOG). FOG is a partnership of six fire services, national park rangers, National Trust wardens, water companies, landowners, farmers and gamekeepers, all trained to fight moorland blazes. There are 13 more official groups across the UK, such as the Northumberland Fire Group and Gower Wildfire Group, with training offered by the England & Wales Wildfire Forum with the Moorland Association.

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As the heatwave peaked, 19 homes in Stourbridge, West Midlands, were lost to a field fire. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Farmers and estate workers were at the forefront of tackling wildfires this summer. Often, they are first on the ground and, in numerous cases, they have kept conflagrations under control until the fire service arrives. The Yorkshire Dales Moorland Group of gamekeepers reported that its members encountered and stopped 128 incidents or potential fires from May to August. In July, when fire spread across wheat fields on the edge of York, young farm workers Jay Loft and Cameron Bartram took their tractors and discs to create a fire break, which saved the housing estate it had been threatening.

A month later, Welsh firefighters commended the support they had from farmers to extinguish a fast-spreading grass fire near Meifod. The availability of agricultural water tankers also helped to bring the fire under control, as fire trucks were elsewhere due to the number of blazes affecting the area.

Jenny Cowan, who farms in the Pentland Hills to the south of Edinburgh, was grateful for community action and a muirburned area when a serious fire broke out on her farm in May. The fire on dry peaty heath in a steep-sided gully threatened an SSSI for bryophyte and lichen, newly created upland scrub and young native woodland established for biodiversity. ‘We were the first on the scene apart from our gamekeeper, who was frantically swiping the areas between existing muirburn,’ remembers Cowan. ‘With wind funnelling the flames west, our only hope to control it was by using the muirburn as a firebreak and augmenting it with the flail. Muirburn patches were really the only thing that gave us a fighting chance of controlling the wildfire.’ That, and the keepering community, which, ‘with its knowledge of fire behaviour and experience, calmly arrived and got to work alongside the farmers’. The fire was finally extinguished seven days after it broke out.

These stories show the importance of organised teams such as FOG. ‘Although we were prepared for wildfire to some extent, with experience in muirburn and equipped with beaters, leaf blowers and ATVs, we were underprepared and under-equipped for a fire of this scale and ferocity,’ admits Cowan. ‘We have repaid [those who helped us] by setting up a local fire group of volunteers, getting trained and equipped, ready to help any of them who find themselves in a similar situation.’

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Bringing disparate groups together is quite an achievement, with all parties united in their desire to reduce the number of fires, but deeply divided over what they think exacerbates them. Moorland fires — and the associated subject of controlled moorland burning— are a subject of controversy in the uplands. For centuries, managing moorland has reduced excess heather growth and encouraged new vegetation for birds and livestock through controlled burns. However, opponents to the practice say it damages the peat, causes pollution, releases carbon into the atmosphere and stops bogs from playing their natural role as carbon sinks and natural fire breaks.

'We have ended up with a monoculture of heather — which is very fire-prone,' says the director of landscape recovery at The Wildlife Trusts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Understandably, landowners and farmers want to continue to graze animals and keep grouse moors, providing livelihoods for rural communities. Figures collated by Cognisense from 27 countryside groups show that 620,000 people are actively involved in such sporting operations, which contribute £3.3 billion to the UK economy. The big — possibly unanswerable — question seems to be: ‘What are moorlands for and how can we preserve them?’

For the award-winning South West Peatland Partnership (SWPP), healthy peatlands are places that can ‘support wildlife, store carbon, mitigate flooding, improve water security, enhance the historic environment and champion livelihoods’. The SWPP is part-funded by and works with the Duchy of Cornwall, alongside organisations such as Natural England, the National Trust and South West Water, as well as businesses, landowners and commoners, to ‘reduce further degradation to peatlands by raising the water table and restoring the hydrological function of these areas’.

'Upland fires are becoming more frequent because we have mismanaged our moors, which now have the hydrology of a car park'

The government drained much of the uplands during the 1970s to boost agricultural production. Now, by blocking drainage ditches and creating blocks of wood or peat, The SWPP hopes to take parts of the moors back to their soggy past — increasing biodiversity, creating more peat and reducing flammability. Monitoring is showing that works are doing just that. ‘Full-scale hydrological restoration can take an incredibly long time — these peatlands have been degrading for hundreds of years. You therefore have to think in the region of 10– 100 years to really get them functioning properly,’ says SWPP manager Morag Angus.

‘Crucially, the team sees immediate benefits for Nature diversity and holding water in the landscape from day one. That’s why our work is so urgent; making peatlands wetter and wilder places for all today, as well as providing rewarding local rural employment.’ Her views are echoed by Rob Stoneman, director of landscape recovery at The Wildlife Trusts, which manages thousands of acres of moorland. ‘Upland fires are becoming more frequent because we have mismanaged our moors, which now have the hydrology of a car park,’ laments Dr Stoneman. ‘All three types of moorland — heathland, upland grasslands and blanket bog — are very wet habitats in their natural state, [due to] mosses and other bryophytes. Even in drought, they retain a lot of water and hardly ever burn. But we have drained the uplands dry by putting in millions of miles of small ditches and, from the 1850s, we started to manage burn. If you burn off the bryophytes, the one plant that can cope is heather, so we have ended up with a monoculture of heather — which is very fire-prone.’

Firemen fought flames on 800 acres of National Trust land at Snake Pass in the Peak District, where rewetting had been carried out. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since 2021, cool burns on peat deeper than 40cm on SSSIs in England have needed a licence. The threshold was dropped to 30cm last year and to include all less-favoured areas — in effect, much of northern and western England. The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) warned that this ban could be dangerous.

Shedding light on the debate The cool, controlled burning of vegetation on moors — known as muirburn in Scotland and swaling in the West Country — is used by some land managers

Burning off old vegetation with fires set in cold, damp conditions creates a mosaic of habitats with young growth of heather and other shrubby plants for livestock, ground-nesting birds and gamebirds

It reduces fuel load and creates bare patches that act as fire breaks

Critics say that burning causes pollution, carbon sequestration, damages the soil and can lead to uncontrolled fires

In Scotland, muirburn can only be employed under licence and from September 15–March 31

In upland areas of England, a licence is needed to burn on ‘deep peat’ (peat exceeding 30cm). Other areas of England and Wales are confined to strict burning seasons

The chief fire officer for West Yorkshire, John Roberts, told Defra: ‘Restricting land managers’ ability to use prescribed burning as a wildfire tool could… increase the danger to firefighters and the public. Prescribed burns undertaken at the right time, by the right people, with the right training have proven to be an effective land-management tool.’ He added that they can be the only practical methods of management due to terrain or lack of accessibility. Where farmers and keepers are stopped from reducing vegetation, fire risk increases, says Andrew Gilruth, the chief executive of the Moorland Association.

‘The fire on Tintwistle Moor was on land that had been rewilded. This created huge amounts of tinder-dry, dead vegetation, which catches fire very easily.’ The transition from heather moors to sphagnum-rich blanket bog leaves moors prone to fire risk, agrees Dr Stoneman, but he believes it can be managed with mown firebreaks, ponds and firefighters’ access. ‘For a period of about 10 years [there can be] very leggy heather… it actually gets a little bit worse than it was, but it’s a transition. It rapidly switches over to a much more wet vegetation.’

The major causes of wildfire are all manmade, according to the NFCC, and include littering (lit cigarettes and glass), unattended campfires, bonfires and barbecues, arson and controlled burns gone wrong. Public education is a big tool in wildfire prevention, believes Tom Aspinall of the RSPB. Rangers patrol the charity’s sites to tell visitors about the dangers of fires, naked flames and barbecues and are seeing results. ‘We’ve seen a change in behaviour, with more people bringing pre-cooked food or picnics,’ he reports. However, he adds that these are 24/7 landscapes, open 365 days a year and difficult to police: the RSPB also uses thermal drones to pinpoint where people are, see what they are doing and speak to them if necessary. ‘It’s a handy deterrent to try to manage dangerous behaviour,’ he says. As a precautionary measure, firebreaks have been cut around ‘honeypot’ car parks where people may leave glass or use barbecues.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s no doubt wildfires are a hot topic. The Moorland Association has set up a Wild-fire Commission to examine how fuel loads are measured, distributed and managed on moorland, as well as how this knowledge can be translated into regional plans for fire services. The Government’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs select committee is sifting the information gathered this year from all interested parties, to decide a way forward. It seems the arguments over how best to manage our moorlands are likely to blaze on.

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