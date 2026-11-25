Giant straw goats, KFC and a festive witch. Celebrate the Country Life Advent Calendar issue by taking the Quiz of the Day, November 25, 2026
Includes some of the strangest traditions from around the world, in case you thought Christmas at your in-laws was odd.
The Country Life Quiz is published every weekday at 2pm.
Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up on previous editions, here.
See more of the best, skip the rest — add us as a preferred source in Google and you'll see more from Country Life when you're online.
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.