Half a dozen years ago, I was staying with a friend — I would say Joe Swift, but Adam Frost told me not to name drop — when his mirabelle tree was coming into harvest. Even in the blazing heat of a French summer day, dodging hornets and other winged rivals for the fruity prize, it was bliss taking a daily basket to pick the ripest plums on the tree. Productive enough to keep six of us in breakfast fruit, garden nibbles and evening puddings, we got nowhere near exhausting our appetite for them in the fortnight we were there.

Mirabelles are a typically small-fruited plum that’s commonly classified as Prunus insititia, together with damsons and bullaces — although it is occasionally roped in with P. domestica var. syriaca. Cherry plums find themselves categorised as P. cerasifera and are often hard to tell from mirabelles; you may find some varieties attributed to either. Cherry plums are typically a little larger than mirabelles and tend to fruit earlier, but there is some variation in both thanks to cultivar characteristics. Their unifying quality is that, given sun and picked at perfect ripeness, they are sweet, delicious, of fine texture, as good fresh as cooked and tend to slip easily free of their stone.

I’m not quite sure why mirabelles and cherry plums are so under-appreciated in this country, and yet so popular on the Continent. Perhaps it is as simple as the French (and others) having a long history of growing and cooking with them, whereas here we are historically attached to other plum-alikes, such as damsons and gages. Whatever it may be, we shouldn’t let familiarity and history limit our palate.

Latest Videos From Country Life Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As with most Prunus, a good spring that refuses to revert to winter is what they need for their early blossom to avoid frosts, but once past that pinch point, there’s little likely to get in the way of a harvest. Mirabelles and cherry plums are a touch hardier than most plums and, as long as you avoid especially heavy, wet or sandy soils — or extremes of pH — and give them a relatively sheltered, sunny spot, they are reliable and productive. Happily, they tend to have better disease resistance than most plums, too. Mulch every spring and water when they are establishing and during any dry summer spells and your plant should thrive.

Mirabelles tend to be partially self-fertile — so you will get a crop with only one tree — but if there is another Prunus nearby whose flowering time overlaps, your harvest will be greater. Cherry plums are typically self-fertile and readily pollinate (and are pollinated by) other Prunus, but, blossoming so early in spring, they flower ahead of most.

‘Mirabelle de Nancy’ is self-fertile, reliable and its fruit is exceptional, which explains its popularity. I can also recommend ‘Golden Sphere’ and ‘Gypsy’ (red-fruited), both of which flower a little later than most, and hence are more reliable in fruiting. I’d also highly recommend ‘Mirabelle Ruby’, the largest-fruiting mirabelle I’ve seen, which is sometimes sold as a cherry plum. Its fruit is deep purple and juicy with a particularly good almond hint to the flavour. Mirabelles and cherry plums are sometimes sold on their own roots, but those grown on Myrobalan rootstock turn into a vigorous, 20ft–23ft tall and wide tree. St Julien, another commonly used and semi-vigorous rootstock, results in a tree 11½ft–14½ft high and wide.

In common with most Prunus, mirabelles and cherry plums take well to being grown as bushes or pyramids or trained as cordons, Minarettes or fans. Once trees are established, it’s wise to keep pruning to a minimum, as this is often where disease gets in. Prune out dead, diseased, damaged or crossing branches only in the summer months. Many gardeners thin plums — removing some of the fruit when they are very small to leave 3in between fruit — to help lighten the burden the tree carries and minimise the likelihood of the boom/bust of biennial bearing. I don’t bother, due to a combination of greed and idleness, and I haven’t noticed any variation in harvest year to year that wasn’t down to a late frost.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although there can be variation with cultivar and location, cherry plums tend to be ready at about mid July, with mirabelles likely to ripen through August. At their peak, mirabelles and cherry plums tend to soften a little, the colour may deepen, a gentle fruity aroma can develop and they should give up their grip on the tree with the slightest persuasion. It’s usual for the fruit to ripen over time — sometimes weeks — so look forward to a long harvest in delicious increments that you can deal with.

Mark Diacono grows edibles, both usual and unusual, at Otter Farm in Devon. His book 'Abundance: eating and living with the seasons' is out now (Quadrille, £30).

This feature originally appeared in the November 4, 2026, print edition of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

See more of the best, skip the rest — add us as a preferred source in Google and you'll see more from Country Life when you're online.