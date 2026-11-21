Do you know The London Gardener? I suppose I have an excuse for being unaware of its existence until recently, living out in the sticks, but I’m glad to have stumbled upon it. Rather late in the day, it seems. This annual journal of the London Historic Parks and Gardens Trust is celebrating its 30th anniversary and, under the wings of its founder and editor Todd Longstaffe-Gowan, it has garnered heaps of plaudits and a loyal following not only in our own pattern of islands, but as far afield as Australia and the USA.

Subtitled The Gardener’s Intelligencer, it has a delightfully dilettante aura about it, although its contents are far from superficial. It is, rather, a collection of articles relating to and inspired by those squares and gardens in the metropolis that are deserving of greater appreciation and attention, together with lesser-known horticultural delights to be found in and around the capital. Stuffy it is not.

The trust itself, now abbreviated to the London Gardens Trust (LGT) was launched at the Chelsea Flower Show in 1994 ‘to promote the education of the public on matters concerned with the arts and sciences of historic garden land… for the education and enjoyment of the public’. As a result, it has encouraged people to visit London’s Open Gardens (formerly Open Garden Squares Weekend) and compiled the London Gardens Trust Inventory — an online resource ‘which documents the history and local significance of over 2,500 parks, gardens and landscapes across London’s 33 boroughs’. This comprehensive resource is freely available online and represents an astonishing and detailed overview of those parts of the capital that offer visitors access to gardens, green spaces and historic horticultural creations.

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There is much delight to be found on The London Gardener’s own website, where you will discover a journal packed not only with information, but also opinion and entertainment. Available online since 2020, the journal itself is a compilation of ‘the eccentric and the idiosyncratic,’ says its founder. ‘We encourage people to write for it, especially about the richness and diversity of small spaces and the curious things that survive’ — what he calls ‘the soft underbelly’ of gardening.

The London Gardener now comprises 30 brightly bound volumes, one for each year of its establishment and each containing up to a dozen articles and illustrated with engravings and black-and-white photographs that give it a delightfully elegant appearance. As a resource for historic garden research, the journal is a treasure trove of knowledge that, academic as much of it may be, is highly readable.

Not all the articles within its pages are historic. There is a tirade by a correspondent glorying under the name of ‘The Perambulator’, which excoriates Boris Johnson’s proposed ‘Garden Bridge’ — a river crossing that, it turns out, would have been used in the main for private and corporate events, rather than for public access and enjoyment. The idea bit the dust in 2017 — sad for those who had been involved in its development, but just desserts as far as ‘The Perambulator’ is concerned.

Volume 5 offers London’s Run-down Parks by Dame Jennifer Jenkins; Volume 25 The Madness of Avocados by ‘The Perambulator’, again, and Volume 11 The Grandest Garden in Clapham? and The Ingenious Mr Charles Bridgeman and his work at Kensington Palace by Sally Williams.

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It’s an eclectic mix and a stimulating and often provocative collection of writings that should be more widely read even by those of us who reside some distance from London. Who could resist taking a peek at Topiary on a Gargantuan Scale: the clipped ‘Yew-trees’ at four ancient London churchyards in Volume 11 by Mr Longstaffe-Gowan?

You’ll forgive me if I lay down my pen here. I am itching to read Don’t Eat The Ducks — Transgression in Public Parks, also to be found in Volume 11 and written by… you guessed it, our old friend ‘The Perambulator’.

Published once a year, the printed journal is available free to members of the London Gardens Trust. To join, email office@londongardenstrust.org

'Chatsworth: The gardens and the people who made them' by Alan Titchmarsh is out now (Ebury, £35).

This feature originally appeared in the November 18, 2026, print edition of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

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