Moving from a large family house to a lateral flat needn’t feel like a retreat. With early planning, an objective eye and a thick skin, ‘right sizing’ can be the ultimate upgrade in freedom, says Arabella Youens

When a house has been a home for half a century, its fabric becomes intricately woven into its owners' identity. It has set the stage for family Christmases, been the backdrop of summer parties and witnessed the birth, growth and eventual dispersal of new generations. Each room holds a story and every drawer a fragment of personal history. Yet, there comes a moment when a much-loved space can almost imperceptibly shift from being a haven to a full-time administrative burden.

Downsizing, particularly for those accustomed to space and acreage, often invites trepidation. The word itself feels reductive, carrying an overcast of compromise; in the USA it’s known as ‘resizing’ or, perhaps less attractively, 'senior moving'. In reality, moving from a sprawling house to a single-level space shouldn’t be viewed as a retreat. Instead, it’s an upgrade in freedom, security and ease. Or at least, it can be when done correctly.

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Image 1 of 4 Downsizing doesn't always mean moving to London, but just to a smaller home in a busy village. Denes House, on sale with Blue Book at £1.75 million, is in the heart of Burwash, East Sussex. (Image credit: Blue Book) (Image credit: Blue Book) (Image credit: Blue Book) (Image credit: Blue Book) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

The most common mistake many make is waiting until a health scare or a sudden bereavement forces a move in a hurry. ‘We regularly see how overwhelming downsizing can be,’ says George Nares, co-founder of estate agents Blue Book . ‘Clients know they want a smaller house and an easier life, but then look around at 30 or 40 years’ worth of possessions and suddenly the whole thing feels impossible.’ He says clients get to the point when they want to include furniture as part of the property sale. ‘Sometimes the convenience of simply handing over the keys and walking away is worth far more than selling contents on their own.’

Those with experience agree that owners are often the worst people to tackle the necessary decluttering that is part and parcel of a downsize. Suddenly, a chair no-one likes acquires value and many afternoons are lost trawling through boxes of memories in the attic. This is where a professional becomes essential.

Image 1 of 3 Apartments in Auriens Chelsea feature open-plan kitchen, living and dining areas, alongside a principal bedroom and guest bedroom, each with its own en-suite. Interior designer Becca Dent, who joined Auriens from Sims Hilditch, worked closely with the current residents to gain an understanding of the needs of someone downsizing from a larger home. (Image credit: Auriens) (Image credit: Auriens) (Image credit: Auriens) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Caroline Hartley co-founded Good Sorts in 2016 after specialising in porcelain at Sotheby’s and working in project management for interior designers and architects. The company is based in Henley and works primarily with clients in and around London and the South East, although for larger projects, they will decamp to distant corners of the country. The job is to distil, in her words, ‘a lifetime of possessions’. Downsizing is both an art and a science, she explains. ‘It can also feel like a bereavement, with so much of the past being left behind.’

Her top advice is to start early. ‘What few people realise is the sheer number of decisions required to make, and the closer they get to actually moving, the harder it becomes as the emotion is more concentrated.’ Instead, get into the swing and start with the easy things: whittle the five potato peelers down to one; bin the crumpled Easter-themed paper napkins; and throw out the Christmas cards that will never be sent. ‘Start thinning books out early because they are an absolute nightmare to move,’ recommends Nina Harrison, a buying agent at Harringtons UK . ‘You will inevitably throw away something you later think you needed,’ she adds. ‘The truth is you probably didn’t. Move on.’

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The Vabel Townhouse is one of many new developments opening up on Queensway, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments are for sale with Savills and DDRE Global. (Image credit: Vrabel/Felix Speller)

The next step involves the family. Watch out here, warns Hartley; every decision involves a negotiation. ‘Emotions can quickly run high as children get surprisingly emotional about letting go of the family home. When allocating pieces, adopt a thick skin. Explain why you’d like the person to have a certain item, but if they turn it down, don’t take it personally.’

When it comes to the next step, a move to a flat on one level is what Julie Fawcett, CEO of Auriens Group , which runs a later living residence just off Kings Road in Chelsea, calls ‘right sizing’. ‘A more manageable home can reduce many of the pressures and anxieties that come with maintaining a larger property and navigating the practical challenges of everyday life,’ she says.

The penthouse at Lancer Square in Kensington was designed by Elicyon, and brings a countryside feel to capital living. (Image credit: Lancer Square)

Elsewhere in Europe, lateral living is more the norm; according to Eurostat, nearly two-thirds of Spaniards live in flats, compared with around 15% of people in the UK. Yet in Britain, single-level later-living homes are still rare. According to Carter Jonas’s 2026 ‘Later Living Outlook’, the UK needs 30,000 to 50,000 new later-living homes per year to meet the downsizing demand yet delivers only around 7,000.

The benefits of living on one level are manifold. ‘Couples downsizing from a large house in the countryside and moving back to London where they perhaps began their married life aren't as budget-driven as other buyers,' says Nares. 'For them, new-build developments in Zones 1 and 2 which offer 24-hour concierges, lift access and single-level layouts are particularly popular. They have all that the city offers them at their feet, none of the maintenance headaches and the freedom of being able to lock up and leave.'

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