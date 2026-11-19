The countryside was once as two-dimensional to me as a postcard. I owe my transformation to journalism.

Returning from a DJing gig, I picked up a magazine and read an article about the environmental consequences of the food system. It contained the line: ‘If you don’t like the system, don’t depend on it.’ I was living in rural France at the time with my wife and two children and I decided to try self-sufficiency. Thus began a rather strange life that saw me standing in DJ booths thinking about topsoil, with John Seymour’s The Complete Book of Self-Sufficiency in my record box.

Through trial and error and inspirational books, my organic vegetable patch became a market garden, but then came the fateful decision to sell the publishing rights to my songs to finance a farm. Then it all went wrong: the degraded soils were so hard to farm; I didn’t have the vast array of skills a farmer needs; I was losing the battle to weeds; I wasn’t seeing my family and I was exhausted.

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'So I've been thinking of trialling this new type of barley — what do you think, Tom?': Andy Cato (right) with his Groove Armada co-founder Tom Findlay, pictured while supporting Fatboy Slim at Big Beach Boutique Brighton in July 2001. (Image credit: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

Searching for Enid Blyton books in a second-hand bookshop with my daughter, I picked out the misfiled An Agricultural Testament by Sir Albert Howard. It told how he had learnt to farm with Nature 100 years before and it inspired me to try again. As a 20-year vegetarian, introducing livestock to my system and eventually taking them to the abattoir brought moments of profound introspection, but I remained convinced that Sir Albert was right in uniting animals and plants.

Alongside livestock, I spent years experimenting with growing cereals in ways that restore soils and the natural world. The farm won the French prize for agroecological innovation. A farm shop and bakery followed and even President Hollande came to taste a loaf.

I returned to Britain to set up Wildfarmed to try to give high-street shoppers the same choice as customers at my farm bakery: food from farmers restoring soils and Nature. Today, more than 100 UK farmers grow wheat, oats and barley following Wildfarmed practices. We measure their impact on soil, water and the natural world and segregate the produce from field to plate. Our customers are diverse — we supply artisan bakers, supermarkets and 51% of Wildfarmed flour goes into KitKats. With so little ecological road left, nature-rich farming needs to be mainstream — a movement in which we all participate.

I took over the tenancy of the National Trust’s Colleymore Farm in Oxfordshire in 2021. Here, we host open days where farmers, millers, bakers, chefs and big and small food businesses come together to learn about regenerative farming.

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I was born in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, and the musical chapter of my life began in brass bands. My love of dance music started in the early 1990s and the DIY spirit of those raves is the same thing that made me decide to grow vegetables. At the Groundswell Festival, I spoke with The Prince of Wales about Groove Armada — this is our 30th summer of gigs — but also about the detail of farming with Nature. This is clearly a subject that matters deeply to him. That really struck me, and I know that we are in safe hands.

See more about Andy Cato's farming at the Wildfarmed website.

This feature originally appeared in the November 11, 2026, print edition of Country Life, guest-edited by The Prince of Wales.