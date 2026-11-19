You can get as excited as you like about your V12s or your inline-6s, but for the real engine-heads, one method of internal combustion stands above them all. I am, of course, talking about the Wankel rotary engine, a fan favourite because of its exceptional power-to-weight ratio and its screeching sound, as well as the fact that it has a funny name.

The Wankel was most closely associated with Mazda, which used it in the iconic RX-7 and its successor the RX-8, as well as in its 1991 Le Mans winning 787B. Would you like to see and hear what a Wankel engine can do? Of course you would.

However, it wasn't just Mazda who came up with the idea of putting a Wankel engine in a car. Other manufacturers bought the development rights to see for themselves what tunes they could get the Wankel to sing. One of those makers was Mercedes, who put it in something called the C111, which you can now see here.

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The C111 was first unveiled at the 1969 Frankfurt Motor Show with the aim of taking the design and technological innovations of the 300SL into a new era. It featured gullwing doors, a mid-engine design, fibre-glass reinforced plastic body and, of course, a rotary engine. Performance-wise, the car weighed just 1,240kg, produced 345bhp and could reach a top speed of 186mph and accelerate to 62mph from standing in 4.8 seconds. Those kind of numbers are pretty outrageous today, but back in 1970, they humbled pretty much everything else on the market.

Despite its amazing looks and impressive performance, the car was never put into production, with only 17 prototypes produced. Mercedes has never sold a single one, making the car extraordinarily rare and desirable. What makes this version even more special is that many of the prototypes were powered by conventional diesel and petrol engines, and very few received the Wankel engine. But this one did, was painted that delightful shade of orange, and after being restored to working order by Mercedes in 2024, is now up for sale with R.M. Sotheby’s in February.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz Heritage GmbH)

‘It is reported that prospective buyers even sent blank checks to Stuttgart, yet Mercedes-Benz never sold a single C111,’ says Marcus Breitschwerdt, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Heritage. ‘The desire to own one of these extraordinary vehicles has resurfaced time and time again ever since. To this day, the fascination of the C111 remains undiminished and it continues to inspire us, as the Vision One-Eleven demonstrates.

‘We are now turning a new page and, for the first time, passing one of these vehicles from our collection into new hands. In doing so, we are emphasising the unique value of our brand heritage and investing the proceeds in the future of the Mercedes-Benz Museum.’ As well as using the money raised to improve its heritage offering, Mercedes says that they will not sell another C111 for at least 25 years.

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The word ‘iconic’ gets thrown around for cars at auction far too often, but for this sale, it truly is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own something that nobody else could have and, back in 1969, could have imagined. As for the estimated price, who knows, but it will be certainly north of millions of Euros.