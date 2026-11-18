Editor's note: This article contains references to suicide

It is perhaps the sheer ordinariness of the morning on which Herefordshire farmer Sam Stables’s life plunged into crisis that makes it such an affecting story.

‘It was a normal day,’ his wife, Emily, recounts calmly of the occasion, 15 years ago, that so nearly turned into tragedy. ‘I went off to work. Sam went off in the lorry to haul pigs. And then it changed quite quickly.’

Sam takes up the account. ‘I got up at 2.30am, I drove off to collect the animals, but I cannot remember anything about loading them for the abattoir. It was weird,’ he says in a moving recording that is painful in its halting honesty. He does, however, recall what came next. ‘I got into the truck and, from that point on, it was absolutely clear what I had set out to do. I remember speaking to my mother’ — he strains for composure — ‘and I said “I love you” and that she’d been a good mum and it wasn’t her fault. Then I went into the garage and put the rope up…’

'I can’t tell you how glad I am that I’m still here. I’ve been in the darkest place you could be, but every day it becomes a more distant memory'

Emily, who had also received a text saying ‘I love you’—‘which wasn’t unusual’—realised she had missed several calls from her mother-in-law and that something wasn’t right. She phoned a neighbour, who went over to their house and managed to talk her husband down. ‘By the time I got home, he was on the sofa in tears. A mixture of emotions go through your mind. At the time, it was pure shock. Then I felt guilty that I could have noticed more and then I felt angry at him trying to leave me — we hadn’t been married long.’

The occurrence of mental illness within farming is, on average, 46% higher than in other industries. The isolation of covid brought the issue into sharper focus and, in 2020, Sam and Emily, tenants on a Duchy of Cornwall sheep farm, launched We Are Farming Minds. In 2025, The Prince of Wales, who has pledged the availability of mental-health support to all his Duchy of Cornwall tenants, became its patron. The charity provides a 24-hour support line manned by counsellors with both Samaritans training and farming knowledge, plus private sessions, workshops and social events.

‘The help I got all those years ago was fantastic, but I subsequently had another very low period and the support from the NHS wasn’t perhaps enough,’ Sam, now 47, explains. ‘The important thing was to break the stigma in a heavily male-dominated industry that has one of the highest rates of suicide [about one a week]. It was important that I am a farmer myself and that I understand the problems. Over the past six years, certainly in Herefordshire, we have been able to turn the statistics on their head. Men are starting to open up and there’s a real age range.

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'The first time Emily and I set off for a show with our gazebo, it was as if we had the plague. Now, we are received with open arms. I’m lucky in the respect that I am happy to talk about it. It’s a heavy subject and sometimes when I do talks it ends in tears, but I think the fact that I have come out the other side does help.’

The Prince of Wales with John and Laura Bowler in Herefordshire. (Image credit: Ryan Jenkinson/Kensington Palace)

Farming Minds aims to reach the demographic of 30 to 50 year olds who may either have young families or be feeling the pressure of taking over from their own parents. Climate change, market volatility, disease, cash flow and worries about succession have at least brought British farming to the forefront of the news agenda with greater public awareness of its stresses. At the time of this interview, Sam, sadly now separated from his wife, was vaccinating his sheep against bluetongue, one of myriad problems facing farming businesses this autumn. He predicts that some of those businesses will go to the wall.

Last year, the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), conducted the Big Farming Survey, which revealed that those in agriculture suffer worse physical and mental health than the UK average. Out of more than 15,000 farming people, 36% reported suffering from anxiety or depression and 52% from pain and discomfort; respondents reported feeling embarrassment at asking for help, feeling overwhelmed and the difficulty of finding time to receive support.

Some livestock markets, such as at Frome in Somerset, now run health hubs, at which farmers can see a physiotherapist, have their blood pressure checked or receive diabetes advice — all things for which they may struggle to fix up an appointment.

John Bowler, who has a 190-acre family farm in Herefordshire, with ‘a bit of everything’ — sheep, cider apples, Christmas trees and arable — reached crisis point some two years ago. His father had died when Bowler was only 19 and he had been farming with his octogenarian grandfather, who died this past summer. The trigger was a fire at his grandparents’ house: ‘Typical farmer, he never spent any money on the house. My grandparents moved in with us, we had no heating and it was one thing after another.

'You want to be the toughest bloke in the pub, but mentally I was pretty tired. It was like walking through thick mud — every job seemed exhausting and I just wanted to go back to bed'

‘We’ve been at this farm for about 100 years and, of course, many things have got easier, but so much else is harder. In my grandfather’s day, five people worked here; now it’s only me. It’s a lonely job. As a young man, you want to push forward, you want to tick all those life boxes off, but at the moment in farming, you’re fighting so hard just to stand still. When the fire happened, it felt as if we had gone backwards.’

Eventually, Bowler’s wife, Laura, who also sought counselling, gave him the telephone number for We Are Farming Minds. ‘I knew really that I should have been talking to them before the fire. You want to be the toughest bloke in the pub, but mentally I was pretty tired. It was like walking through thick mud — every job seemed exhausting and I just wanted to go back to bed.

'I can’t speak highly enough of Farming Minds. I have learned through their help how to manage my time better and to listen to my emotions. When we were doing the apples last year, three wheels came off three different trailers, but instead of battling on we went home, came back to it later and worked it out. Previously, I would have worked all night to fix things, but it’s episodes like that that erode your resilience. You start to expect everything to go wrong and get worked up about it.’

(Image credit: Dean Usher/Future)

The Bowlers received a visit from The Prince of Wales. ‘Some people think that farmers just sit on tractors and have no idea about the amount of paperwork we have to do. Prince William got it straight away. His support has really broken the stigma surrounding mental health for farmers. He puts so much into the role. I really think he’d be a good farmer himself.’

In early 2025, Sue Padfield, whose husband is a tenant near Bath, Somerset, regeneratively farming arable and beef, was identified as an empathetic and ultra-sensible listening ear. She began by travelling around the annual Duchy tenant farmers’ suppers, introducing herself, and now covers a vast area, talking to families at their kitchen tables. Her role is to try to anticipate a crisis and gently persuade them to seek help. The service is for the whole family, which may include children who know that their parents are under pressure and farmers’ wives; a survey of 2,000 women aged 18–95 by Exeter University and The Farming Community Network revealed high levels of stress and isolation among them, as well as feelings of being undervalued.

'There is no farm that has no stress. Being given a bottle of pills by a GP and being told to come back in six weeks doesn't work for farmers'

‘There is no farm that has no stress,’ says Padfield, whose gentle voice encourages confidence. ‘The difficult part is persuading someone to give themselves permission to seek help. When I leave them, I’m not sure they’re going to do it, but if I can gain their trust, I’ll phone Farming Minds myself. Being given a bottle of pills by a GP and being told to come back in six weeks doesn’t work for farmers; this way, they can get help within days. The older generation needs winning over, but younger people have social media where mental health may be spoken about too much. It’s so important to give the family unit hope.’

Sam epitomises her sentiments. ‘I can’t tell you how glad I am that I’m still here,’ he concludes. ‘I’ve been in the darkest place you could be, but every day it becomes a more distant memory. I have now learnt to walk away from pressure and am more realistic about what I can manage. You’ve got to learn to get past those down days and that just by talking about it, you can get to a happy place.’

We Are Farming Minds (support line 0808 802 0070; enquiries 07951 871161)