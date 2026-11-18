The winners of the 2026 Georgian Group Architectural Awards
From the cottages turned into a 'converted stable block' to the restoration of a much-storied hospital, these are the winners and highly-commended entrants for the 2026 Georgian Group Architectural Awards.
Once again, the Georgian Group Architectural Awards, sponsored by Savills, have attracted another outstanding crop of entries.
We reveal the winners, as chosen by a panel of judges chaired by Country Life's Architectural Editor, John Goodall.
Restoration of a Georgian Country House
Winner
Marlwood Grange, Gloucestershire
Marlwood Grange, near Bristol, was built between 1780 and 1810, incorporating the remains of an older farmhouse. With the help of Dow Jones Architects, the owners have repaired a dilapidated Georgian farmhouse and its outbuildings and reimagined them as a modern family home.
Commended
Wormington Grange, Gloucestershire
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The Hall, Ashford, Kent
Restoration of a Georgian Interior
Winner
Apethorpe Palace, Northamptonshire
The Library at Apethorpe Palace, Northamptonshire, created in 1740-2, was gutted during the 20th century. The reconstructed room draws on the evidence of the surviving fabric and the contemporary designs of William Kent. It has been rebuilt using traditional materials and methods.
Restoration of a Georgian Building in an Urban Setting
Winner
St Bartholomew's Hospital, Great Hall, Smithfield, London
Built in the 1730s by James Gibbs as part of his proposed redesign of the entire hospital, Barts North Wing has undergone a major restoration programme. At the ceremonial heart of the wing are the Great Hall and Hogarth Stair. Purcell’s conservation-led approach prioritised repair over replacement, with renewal of rainwater systems, masonry repairs, and careful cleaning and stabilisation of the original decorative scheme.
Restoration of a Georgian Religious Building
Winner
Bevis Marks Synagogue, London EC3
Bevis Marks Synagogue, completed in 1701, is Britain’s oldest surviving purpose-built synagogue, and the only one in Europe to have remained in continuous use. This new scheme by Biba Dow of Dow Jones Architects had not only restored the building but improved its amenities with a new heritage centre.
Commended
St Deiniol’s, Worthenbury, Wrexham
Reuse of a Georgian Building
Winner
The Old Sessions House, Clerkenwell
Old Sessions House on Clerkenwell Green in London, begun in around 1778, has been reopened and reimagined for mixed commercial use including office, recreation and events spaces. The restoration, undertaken by Feilden+Mawson, has restored the building’s original expansive interiors. Works was carried out in stages, so the owner could test the market and find the best use for each space.
New Building in a Georgian Context
Winner
Chettle House stables, Dorset
In the grounds of the Grade I listed Chettle House by Thomas Archer of c.1710 — itself the winner of the Georgian Group’s Best Restoration of a Georgian House award in 2019 — ADAM Architecture has replaced a pair of undistinguished mid-20th-century cottages with a new building conceived of as a ‘converted stable block’ of the kind Archer himself might have designed.
Commendation
Hill Street Mews, Edinburgh
Craft Award
Winner
Somerset House, London WC2
After the fire of August 2024, Coniston and the design team led by MSMR Architects repaired the damage with exemplary attention to detail. Of particular note is the work of Athena Roofing, Impera Conservation for the lime plaster work, Falco for specialist carpentry, and Neil Burke Joinery.
Sustainability
Winner
The Hall, Ashford, Kent
TaylorHare Architects upgraded this Grade II* house with breathable wood-fibre insulation, lime plaster and slimline double glazing, then drew heat from a new two-acre lake through a concealed water-source heat pump. The results speak for themselves. Over 42 months of monitoring, the system supplied 94% of the estate’s heat.
This feature originally appeared in the November 18, 2026, print edition of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.
John spent his childhood in Kenya, Germany, India and Yorkshire before joining Country Life in 2007, via the University of Durham. Known for his irrepressible love of castles and the Frozen soundtrack, and a laugh that lights up the lives of those around him, John also moonlights as a walking encyclopedia and is the author of several books.
- Toby Keel Digital Director