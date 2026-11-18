Once again, the Georgian Group Architectural Awards, sponsored by Savills, have attracted another outstanding crop of entries.

We reveal the winners, as chosen by a panel of judges chaired by Country Life's Architectural Editor, John Goodall.

Restoration of a Georgian Country House

Winner

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Marlwood Grange, Gloucestershire

Marlwood Grange, near Bristol, was built between 1780 and 1810, incorporating the remains of an older farmhouse. With the help of Dow Jones Architects, the owners have repaired a dilapidated Georgian farmhouse and its outbuildings and reimagined them as a modern family home.

Marlwood Grange (Image credit: Paul Whitbread / Country Life / Future)

Commended

Wormington Grange, Gloucestershire

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The Hall, Ashford, Kent

Restoration of a Georgian Interior

Winner

Apethorpe Palace, Northamptonshire

The Library at Apethorpe Palace, Northamptonshire, created in 1740-2, was gutted during the 20th century. The reconstructed room draws on the evidence of the surviving fabric and the contemporary designs of William Kent. It has been rebuilt using traditional materials and methods.

Apethorpe Palace, Northamptonshire (Image credit: Paul Highnam / Country Life / Future)

Restoration of a Georgian Building in an Urban Setting

Winner

St Bartholomew's Hospital, Great Hall, Smithfield, London

Built in the 1730s by James Gibbs as part of his proposed redesign of the entire hospital, Barts North Wing has undergone a major restoration programme. At the ceremonial heart of the wing are the Great Hall and Hogarth Stair. Purcell’s conservation-led approach prioritised repair over replacement, with renewal of rainwater systems, masonry repairs, and careful cleaning and stabilisation of the original decorative scheme.

Barts Great Hall at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, Great Hall, Smithfield (Image credit: Marcus Peel and Purcell)

Restoration of a Georgian Religious Building

Winner

Bevis Marks Synagogue, London EC3

Bevis Marks Synagogue, completed in 1701, is Britain’s oldest surviving purpose-built synagogue, and the only one in Europe to have remained in continuous use. This new scheme by Biba Dow of Dow Jones Architects had not only restored the building but improved its amenities with a new heritage centre.

Bevis Marks Synagogue, London (Image credit: John Goodall / Country Life)

Commended

St Deiniol’s, Worthenbury, Wrexham

Reuse of a Georgian Building

Winner

The Old Sessions House, Clerkenwell

Old Sessions House on Clerkenwell Green in London, begun in around 1778, has been reopened and reimagined for mixed commercial use including office, recreation and events spaces. The restoration, undertaken by Feilden+Mawson, has restored the building’s original expansive interiors. Works was carried out in stages, so the owner could test the market and find the best use for each space.

Old Sessions House on Clerkenwell Green, London (Image credit: Neil Waving / Georgian Group Awards)

New Building in a Georgian Context

Winner

Chettle House stables, Dorset

In the grounds of the Grade I listed Chettle House by Thomas Archer of c.1710 — itself the winner of the Georgian Group’s Best Restoration of a Georgian House award in 2019 — ADAM Architecture has replaced a pair of undistinguished mid-20th-century cottages with a new building conceived of as a ‘converted stable block’ of the kind Archer himself might have designed.

Chettle House's stables (Image credit: Jake Eastham / ADAM Architecture / Georgian Group Awards)

Commendation

Hill Street Mews, Edinburgh

Craft Award

Winner

Somerset House, London WC2

After the fire of August 2024, Coniston and the design team led by MSMR Architects repaired the damage with exemplary attention to detail. Of particular note is the work of Athena Roofing, Impera Conservation for the lime plaster work, Falco for specialist carpentry, and Neil Burke Joinery.

Somerset House, London (Image credit: John Goodall / Country Life / Future)

Sustainability

Winner

The Hall, Ashford, Kent

TaylorHare Architects upgraded this Grade II* house with breathable wood-fibre insulation, lime plaster and slimline double glazing, then drew heat from a new two-acre lake through a concealed water-source heat pump. The results speak for themselves. Over 42 months of monitoring, the system supplied 94% of the estate’s heat.

The Hall, Ashford (Image credit: Building Narratives / Georgian Group Awards)