Which James Bond are you? Find out in the Country Life Quiz of the Day November 17, 2026
With Robert Pattinson having been announced as the latest actor to pick up 007's tuxedo and Walther PPK, it's the perfect time to find out which of the actors who've played the iconic role in its classic era best fits your idea of being James Bond.
Today's quiz puts you in the shoes of 007 in a series of sticky situations, and finds out which classic Bond you'd be between the four classic-era Bonds: Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.
We've left out Daniel Craig to avoid recency bias, and because he was the first Bond to get the job without original producer Cubby Broccoli being involved. And we left out George Lazenby because he walked away after just one film. If he didn't think he was he man for he job, why should anyone else?
The Country Life Quiz is published every weekday at 2pm.
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