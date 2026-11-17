An initiative to enable grizzly bears, caribou and wolves to move freely across the 2,100-mile-long Yellowstone to Yukon region in the US, a system to help Ugandan citizens realise when they are breathing polluted air and a funding model founded on the tiny Pacific island of Niue to protect its vast surrounding marine ecosystem are among the 15 finalists for the 2026 Earthshot Prize, which will be decided in Mumbai, India, later this month.

This most prestigious set of environmental awards was established by The Prince of Wales in 2020 with a 10-year plan to encourage not only ambition in green thinking, but also to engender a sense of urgency coupled with an optimism that solutions ‘to repair our planet by 2030’ are within reach. In a conversation with the wildlife and environmental broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, The Prince of Wales explained: ‘The plan is to galvanise the best minds and to find the best possible solutions to tackle some of the world’s greatest environmental challenges. It’s a hugely ambitious target, but I do think positivity and finding ways through this is better than saying “it’s all doom and gloom and we’re all going to perish”. We have reached a tipping point with the Earth and, if we don’t get our act together, it will be too late. It felt like a moment where the future of humankind was in the balance and I felt a responsibility to be involved in that.’

There are five categories in the Earthshot Prize, which will ultimately reap 50 winning ideas by 2030, see a total of £50 million given in prize money (each winner receives a transformative £1 million) and every finalist put in touch with international businesses and policy makers to enable plans to be realised quickly. The categories are: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build a Waste-free World; and Fix Our Climate.

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The 2026 finalists range from the South Korea Zero Waste Movement Network, which has increased the country’s recycling rate from 2% to 95% in 30 years, to Ørsted, a Danish energy company that has been transformed from a coal-intensive business to a world leader in offshore wind energy.

Currently, more than 171 trillion particles are floating around the world’s oceans, causing risks to human health, as well as the environment. Last year, Matter, a Bristol-based company, was named as a finalist in the Revive our Oceans section for its Regen.R product, a filter designed to prevent micro-plastics entering waterways.

It is the first of its kind specifically to target micro-plastic fibres and has the potential to revolutionise the textile industry; the company’s target is to capture 15,000 tons of micro-plastics by 2030. At household level, it can be fitted into new washing machines or retrofitted into existing ones, a process that could be mandated within EU law. ‘Being named a finalist [in the Earthshot Prize] will solidify our position as a world leader,’ said Matter founder and chief executive Adam Root. ‘Crucially, the additional funding will unlock our ability to deploy more industrial units more quickly, as well as helping us accelerate impact in the UK and overseas.’

Adam Root, the CEO of Matter — one of the finalists for the prize last year. (Image credit: THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE)

The UK also had a finalist in the 2024 Revive our Oceans category. MiAlgae works on growing Omega-3-rich algae to mitigate the reliance on wild-caught fish — fish that should be being eaten — to produce the essential nutrient for fishmeal and fish oil.

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MiAlgae, which was founded by scientist Douglas Martin and is based in Scotland, has developed a system of fermenting waste distillery water to produce algae, which is dried and used to feed farmed fish or in pet food, thus saving billions of fish for human consumption; its goal is to produce 53,000 tons annually.

Another UK-based finalist in 2024 was NatureMetrics, founded in 2014 by Kat Bruce, which has created a more streamlined system for collecting environmental DNA — from bacteria to blue whales — to produce a detailed picture of a site’s biodiversity. It can be used in citizen science and school projects and aims to speed up data collection to give a more accurate picture; through some 1,500 projects across 126 countries, NatureMetrics has covered 10% of the Earth’s environmental DNA and detected 400-plus threatened species.

‘The Earthshot Prize was set up to make a distinctive and lasting contribution,’ explains chief executive Jason Knauf. ‘We have achieved so much already: almost 7,000 nominations from 169 countries, with £25 million awarded — and there is so much more to come. Many of the solutions already exist. The economics are aligning. Positive tipping points are possible. We want to back these leaders, scale what works and show that repairing the planet is not only possible, it is inevitable. This is the biggest story of progress in the world today and the Earthshot Prize is proud to tell it.’

For more information on the Earthshot Prize, visit their website.