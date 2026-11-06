First look: HRH The Prince of Wales takes the reigns at Country Life

Our much-anticipated Prince of Wales Guest Edit is nearly here.

The Royal Guest Editor spent the past six months working with Country Life Editor Mark Hedges, Managing & Features Editor Paula Minchin and the whole team to produce a 300-page special issue revealing fascinating insights, from his public role to the more personal aspects of his life — including his fondness for an occasional visit to the pub for a pint of cider with ice.

The Prince of Wales in the Prince of Wales in Princetown on Dartmoor, Devon. (Image credit: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace)

'We need to protect our pubs,' says The Prince of Wales — or should that be Prince of Ales? We cannot reveal much more of what's inside until next week, but trust us when we say that it's worth the wait.

Latest Videos From Country Life Watch full video here:

Prince William follows in the footsteps of a remarkable roll call of Guest Editors:

October 2025 Sir David Beckham

Sir David Beckham July 2022 The Duchess of Cornwall, now Queen Camilla

The Duchess of Cornwall, now Queen Camilla July 2020 Princess Anne

Princess Anne November 2018 Prince Charles, now The King

Prince Charles, now The King November 2013 Prince Charles, now The King

The Royal Guest Edit will be available for one week at all good newsagents, supermarkets and shops, from November 11.



Alternatively, subscribe to Country Life for a year (51 copies) for £150 and you'll save 47% on the cover price, and receive a copy of Prince William's issue free of charge.