First look: HRH The Prince of Wales takes the reigns at Country Life
The Prince of Wales's Guest Edit is out November 11. Read on for a sneak peek of what's inside and how to get your hands on a copy.
Our much-anticipated Prince of Wales Guest Edit is nearly here.
The Royal Guest Editor spent the past six months working with Country Life Editor Mark Hedges, Managing & Features Editor Paula Minchin and the whole team to produce a 300-page special issue revealing fascinating insights, from his public role to the more personal aspects of his life — including his fondness for an occasional visit to the pub for a pint of cider with ice.
'We need to protect our pubs,' says The Prince of Wales — or should that be Prince of Ales? We cannot reveal much more of what's inside until next week, but trust us when we say that it's worth the wait.
Prince William follows in the footsteps of a remarkable roll call of Guest Editors:
- October 2025 Sir David Beckham
- July 2022 The Duchess of Cornwall, now Queen Camilla
- July 2020 Princess Anne
- November 2018 Prince Charles, now The King
- November 2013 Prince Charles, now The King
The Royal Guest Edit will be available for one week at all good newsagents, supermarkets and shops, from November 11.
Alternatively, subscribe to Country Life for a year (51 copies) for £150 and you'll save 47% on the cover price, and receive a copy of Prince William's issue free of charge.
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Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.