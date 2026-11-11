The Prince of Wales: 'The places you love best are not the ones you preserve unchanged, but the ones you keep quietly improving'

Some of my earliest memories of the countryside are of Highgrove and of a garden that never once stood still. There’s a treehouse built in a holly tree in the garden there that I can still picture exactly as it was when I first saw it on my seventh birthday. Except it isn’t quite as it was. Over the years, it has been restored and adapted. It taught me something before I had the words for it — that the places you love best are not the ones you preserve unchanged, but the ones you keep quietly improving.

As a father, I think about this evolution often. George, Charlotte and Louis are growing up faster than I can believe and the world they’ll inherit feels closer every year. It’s the same for parents in villages, towns and cities across this country. We all wonder what sort of places our children will grow up in and what opportunities they will find there.

'Our task is to protect what is worth keeping, at the same time as remaining curious about what is possible to make it better'

That same principle — improving what we inherit and passing it on stronger — guides much of what I do today. It is the thinking behind a great deal of my work, from supporting rural communities here at home to celebrating climate innovation on the global stage. Next week in Mumbai, India, I will join the finalists and winners for this year’s Earthshot Prize awards; people who have looked at the world around them, at the challenges we are facing, and taken a leap of faith. These ideas are already changing lives and, through the Prize, we work to scale them across continents so that they can have an impact on even more thousands of people across the world.

It’s easy to think that these solutions were born fully formed or came from big tech or big-budget science labs. However, they often began with one person who simply refused to believe a problem was inevitable and worked out what to do about it around a kitchen table, in a village hall or on a family farm. In all corners of the planet, what these people share is not only extraordinary expertise, it is conviction and a determination that things could be improved. They all have an unshakeable belief that what they are building should still be standing — and better — when it is handed on. This is why I remain a determined optimist.

One of the real privileges of my work is travelling around this countryside and discovering people already living that lesson. Rural Britain is too often discussed only in terms of what it lacks. There are genuine challenges, I won’t pretend otherwise. Yet, so often, I also find ingenuity and that same refusal to give in to a problem. I find people prepared to put remarkable effort into protecting and improving the places they live and love. They know their countryside, their communities, better than anyone else and that is why they are the key to unlocking the solutions that really work.

I see the same ethos wherever I travel across our extraordinary country and the landscape rarely stays still for long. In the Welsh valleys where slate-grey villages cling to misty hillsides, in the Highlands, where the glens are wide and woodland deep, on wild Yorkshire moors and along the wind-scoured Mourne Mountains of Co Down, I hear the same determination: this place is worth fighting for.

Since becoming Duke of Cornwall, I feel energised and inspired as I regularly head to tenant farms and regional offices, shaking hands, asking people directly what I can do to help. Most of these visits pass unrecorded, which suits me fine; a good many locals have got quite skilled at keeping them quiet. These are the conversations at the heart of our plans to create a world-leading impact organisation, a true force for good. Such chats are fuelled more often than not by endless cups of tea. What I had not expected was how often they came back to the same word: opportunity — whether the place they love will have a bright future for those who come next.

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(Image credit: Clare Jackson/Alamy)

My travels have changed how I think about the commitment of being a steward and a responsible landowner. I feel that clear responsibility to the Duchy tenants. We tend to talk about an obligation as something we owe to landscapes and buildings. It is equally, or perhaps even more, something we owe to people; those who take an active role in improving the conditions in which a young person can imagine staying rather than leaving or a business thriving. It’s about building and supporting communities where everyone feels they belong and play a part. Nobody, in my experience, talks about ‘rural communities’ in the abstract. They talk about their village. Their farm. Their high street. Their children. It is personal, it’s special, because it is theirs.

I recently spent time with the Barretts at Tregooden Farm, tenants of the Duchy who have almost entirely reworked the way they farm, becoming our first net-zero tenant. The hard work has given them healthier soil, thicker grassland, and they’re seeing the return of birds and insects they hadn’t seen in years. The conversation, as it always does, drifted from technique to family. They told us in the Duchy that, quite simply, they were happier farming than they had ever been. There was a quiet pride in not only hitting ambitious targets and producing good food, but in knowing they would pass on the land in better health than they found it, so that their own children might choose to stay and farm it, too. That pride and that determination are what pushes people to put in the blood, sweat and tears to drive change when, sometimes, it would be easier not to.

The countryside can be a beautiful but isolating place, warns The Prince of Wales. (Image credit: Alamy)

That pride sits alongside a harder truth. A farmer in this country loses his or her battle with poor mental health every week. It is one reason I became patron of We Are Farming Minds, a charity set up by Sam and Emily Stables in Herefordshire, who saw the impact of rural isolation up close, realised that support systems built for towns and cities weren’t enough and decided to do something about it. It is also why Catherine and I chose to build a pilot scheme near our Anmer home with the Norfolk and Waveney MIND group, when we heard that it was taking too long for tenants and those in the local area to get the mental-health help they needed. They were waiting 18 months on average. I have sat with people there who have told me, quietly, what it means simply to have somewhere to say the difficult things out loud.

It is not a grand solution; it’s a village hall, a phone line, someone who answers that phone. That is usually how the good ideas start, but it’s working. We would like to see it scale up elsewhere, too: good landowners, businesses and communities all rallying around to prioritise each other’s mental health.

I see that same spirit of problem solving wherever I go, on and off the farm. In Cornwall, I have also met people tackling homelessness with a clarity I find humbling — not simply providing a roof, but building the idea of belonging into the very fabric of those houses. Healthy communities, after all, are not forged on bricks and mortar alone. They are built on connection and the sense that you have a stake in your own future. Our partnership with St Petrocs at Nansledan isn’t only 32 units for those making the shift from rough sleeping, it’s the 360-degree support that means training, job opportunities and emotional support are there from the start. Once again, at its heart is a simple idea from a single person that will make all the difference: a front door for every house so that those moving in know this is their space, their home and their own opportunity to take pride in.

(Image credit: PA Archive/PA Images/Princess of Wales/Kensington Palace)

'One day, George, Charlotte and Louis may ask me what I did to help communities thrive. You as a reader might get the same question. I’d like to think that I recognised ideas and opportunities and had the confidence to help them grow'

The truth I keep arriving at is this — we are not short of good ideas. We are surrounded by them: in villages, on farms, in charities quietly getting on with things, in the countryside champions this issue sets out to celebrate. The question is whether we notice them early enough, whether we have the nerve to back them before they are proven and the energy to scale and share them when they are.

This is why the countryside matters so much to what comes next. Not because it should stand still; it never has. Every generation has adapted the landscape it was given and made it a little better for the one behind it. Ours is no different. Our task is to protect what is worth keeping, at the same time as remaining curious about what is possible to make it better and staying ambitious for those simple ideas, so they grow to become true game-changers, too.

One day, George, Charlotte and Louis may ask me what I did to help communities thrive. You as a reader might get the same question. I’d like to think that I recognised ideas and opportunities and had the confidence to help them grow. That when the moment came, we didn’t simply imagine a better future — we helped build it, so that someone else could build further still.

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This feature originally appeared in the November 11, 2026, issue of Country Life.