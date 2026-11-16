'The Prince of Wales introduced my speech — it's not often he's the warm-up act': The regenerative farmer inspiring generations

Gabe Brown, an American regenerative farmer and author, is chosen by The Prince of Wales as one of the countryside champions in his guest-edited special issue. Brown spoke to Julie Harding about his life and work.

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Gabe Brown
Gabe Brown's family farm was in dire straits. Regenerative farming helped save it.
(Image credit: Regenified/Oliver James)

Four consecutive crop disasters were the catalyst for my plunge into regene-rative agriculture. My wife, Shelly, and I took on Brown’s Ranch in Bismarck, North Dakota, from her parents in 1991 and had no plans other than to farm it conventionally, not least as I had learned from my father-in-law, who used heavy tillage, fertilisers, insecticides and herbicides. Being in a dry environment, we went 100% no-till in 1994; we then lost three years of crops to hail storms and one year to a devastating drought. Being from the city — I had grown up in urban Bismarck
— everyone expected me to fail.

During that time, I attended a workshop where Canadian rancher Don Campbell said: ‘If you want to make small changes, change the way you do things; if you want to make major changes, change the way you see things.’ On the drive home, I realised that I needed to change the way I saw things, so we planted a multitude of cash and cover crops, grazing the latter with livestock wherever we could. We also eliminated fertilisers, herbicides and insecticides. Soon, the place began to teem with life — earthworms, birds, wildlife of all sorts — and the soils were better infiltrated by rainfall (originally half an inch of rainfall per hour; now 30 inches) and resembled dark chocolate cake instead of a hard candy bar.

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I became a lifelong learner. One of my favourite sayings is: ‘The more I know, the more I know I don’t know’ and one of the beautiful things about regenerative agriculture is that you’re always discovering new things about the natural world and how to work with it.

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I openly share my experiences with others, not least via my books, and one of the most humbling things is to receive a message thanking me for sharing our story. One of the most moving was a young Canadian couple naming their child Gabe after me. They said I had saved their farm.

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I met The Prince of Wales at Groundswell Festival last year. We had a wonderful discussion about nutrient-dense food and the soil health/human health connection. Afterwards, he introduced my keynote speech, saying it isn’t often he’s the warm-up act, but he was happy to do so for me.

I tell people: ‘Step up and make a difference.’ It’s up to every one of us to make the world a better place for this generation and for generations to come.

This feature originally appeared in the November 11, 2026, print edition of Country Life, guest-edited by The Prince of Wales.

Julie Harding
Julie Harding
News and Property Editor

Julie Harding is Country Life’s News and Property Editor. She is a former editor of Your Horse, Country Smallholding and Eventing, a sister title to Horse & Hound, which she ran for 11 years. Julie has a master’s degree in English and she grew up on a working Somerset dairy farm and in a Grade II*-listed farmhouse, both of which imbued her with a love of farming, the countryside and historic buildings. She returned to her Somerset roots 18 years ago after a stint in the ‘big smoke’ (ie, the south east) and she now keeps a raft of animals, which her long-suffering (and heroic) husband, Andrew, and four children, help to look after to varying degrees.