This week's issue of Country Life magazine includes our annual 'Gentleman's Life' supplement — and in it, you'll find our list of 39 things that make a cad.

A true cad would never read such a list, of course — but they would take an online quiz. So here it is. Consider it a gift for cads seeking to prove to themselves just how naughty they are — and a gift for those looking to avoid getting involved with a wrong-un.

As for the scores? A true cad will nail these questions, and be proud of having done so. For once, scoring low might be something to be proud of.

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The Country Life Quiz is published every weekday at 2pm.

Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up on previous editions, here.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)