Are you a cad? Or is HE a cad? Find out in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 6, 2026
The red flags are everywhere. Consider this quiz a guide for the unwary — and a training manual for those who want to bring a bit more caddishness to the table.
This week's issue of Country Life magazine includes our annual 'Gentleman's Life' supplement — and in it, you'll find our list of 39 things that make a cad.
A true cad would never read such a list, of course — but they would take an online quiz. So here it is. Consider it a gift for cads seeking to prove to themselves just how naughty they are — and a gift for those looking to avoid getting involved with a wrong-un.
As for the scores? A true cad will nail these questions, and be proud of having done so. For once, scoring low might be something to be proud of.
The Country Life Quiz is published every weekday at 2pm.
Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up on previous editions, here.
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