How much do you know about Fawkes and fireworks? Find out in our explosive Bonfire Night Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 5, 2026

Test your knowledge of Guy Fawkes, fireworks and Bonfire Night in today's quiz.

Illustration of the Gunpowder Plot conspirators printed shortly after they were caught
Eight of the 13 Gunpowder Plot conspirators: (from left to right) Thomas Bates, Robert Catesby’s loyal servant and courier; Robert Wintour: Thomas Wintour's brother, who joined and helped manage resources and weapons; Christopher Wright; John Wright, Christopher's brother and a close associate of Catesby known for his loyalty and involvement in earlier rebellions; Thomas Percy, a gentleman pensioner who leased the cellar directly beneath the House of Lords; Guy Fawkes, a veteran soldier of the Spanish Netherlands recruited for his expertise with explosives; Catesby himself, Thomas Wintour, a scholar, soldier, and diplomat who helped plan the conspiracy.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The Country Life Quiz is published every weekday at 2pm.

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Strutt &amp;amp; Parker Quiz of the Day

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