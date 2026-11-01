Grab the remote for the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 1, 2026
On this day in 1936, the BBC launched the world's first regular high-definition television service. To celebrate this, today's quiz is all about TV.
The Country Life Quiz is published every weekday at 2pm.
Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up on previous editions, here.
Inspired? Read all about the 'indomitable rise of cowboy core', here, and Ralph Lauren's new Western-inspired watch collection, here.
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Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.