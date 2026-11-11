Test your knowledge of this week's news in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 11, 2026

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King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The 2026 National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph
The King, The Princess Royal and The Prince of Wales attended The National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on Sunday. How many former (and current) prime ministers were also in attendance, today's quiz asks.
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