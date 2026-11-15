Architects and ancestry: The country house that's spent 900 years in the same family

Holderness, the area of the East Riding of Yorkshire to the north and east of Hull, is a land of wide, open horizons dotted with farms and small villages, extending to the coast. At its heart, eight miles north-east of Hull and five miles from the sea, stands the great brick mansion of Burton Constable in its broad, well-wooded park. The core estate has never been sold and passed by descent for nine centuries. Early in the 12th century, Erenburgh, heiress to the manors of Burton and Halsham, married a Norman knight, Ulbert the Constable. This inheritance has passed through the female line several times, but on each occasion the heirs added the Constable name to their own and their descendants still live here.

For most of the Middle Ages, the Constables’ main residence was at Halsham, eight miles away. Burton was a village with a moated pele tower. The family extended the tower and moved here in the later 15th century. In the 1550s, Sir John Constable married Lady Catherine Neville, the Earl of Westmorland’s daughter, and bought the Lordship of the Seigniory of Holderness from her father: the owners of Burton Constable have held the title ever since. By this time, the house at Halsham was in ruins; some mounds north of the church there mark its site.

The hall at Burton Constable Hall. Its fine ceiling evokes Jacobean plasterwork. The fireplace overmantel incorporates a scagliola coat of arms presenting the family’s ancestry (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

Sir John turned the house at Burton into a major residence. The present North Tower and wing represent the medieval house, to which a huge new wing was added, the east front and Great Hall, with a balancing tower and a wing to the south, making the house U-shaped. The Constables remained faithful to Catholicism, which periodically caused them trouble, but nevertheless Henry Constable was knighted by James I in 1614 and created Viscount Dunbar in the Scottish peerage in 1620. The Viscounts Dunbar had a turbulent history over three generations. The 1st Viscount was killed in the siege of Scarborough Castle, North Yorkshire, in 1645. The 2nd Viscount went into exile, and reclaimed the estates after the Restoration. He died in 1668, followed two days later by his eldest son. His younger son Robert, 3rd Viscount, was a notorious rake with a violent personality. A younger brother William, the 4th Viscount, restored the estates, but died childless in 1718.

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A magnificent late-17th-century panorama (Fig 8), possibly by the Flemish artist Jan Siberechts, now hangs in the Great Hall at Burton Constable. It shows the Elizabethan house with its U-shaped courtyard enclosed by a wall with a turreted gatehouse and an outer court with fine gates, which look late 17th century. The house retains features that also suggest there were alterations around then, probably for the 3rd Viscount. These include the panelling in the Long Gallery and three stone window-surrounds on the north front with early sash windows. The painting may have been commissioned at about the same time, to commemorate these works.

Fig 3: Timothy Lightoller’s 1760s dining room. The fireplace features a panel of Aesculapius and Hygieia, gods of medicine and health, commissioned by Winifred Constable for her brother William. Above is a panel of Bacchus and Ariadne; a statue of Bacchus is beyond. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

On the 4th Viscount’s death, the estate passed to his sister’s son Cuthbert Tunstall of Wycliffe in Co Durham, another Catholic, who took the name of Constable. Cuthbert was a very different owner, quiet, cultivated and bookish, who continued the architectural transformation of the house. Most of the windows on the outer façades of the north and south wings were converted to upright shapes and given sashes. The North Wing, which is currently being adapted as offices for the Foundation, is full of early-18th-century panelling and joinery. Cuthbert remodelled the Long Gallery as a library (Figs 5 and 6), adding panelling and bookcases made by the estate joiner Thomas Higham. The Jacobean-style ceiling with its heavy cornice of beasts, plants and a Viscount’s coronet — picked out in red in 1854 — is an antiquarian creation of 1833. On Cuthbert’s death in 1747, his elder son William succeeded to Burton Constable, as the younger son Marmaduke inherited the Wycliffe estate.

William Constable was the most original and imaginative of the house’s owners. He remained a Catholic, which cut him off from any involvement in public life, and pursued wide interests as a man of the Enlightenment and a Fellow of the Royal Society. Proud of his family history, he was also a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries and went on the Grand Tour three times, collecting paintings and antiquities.

William began building work at Burton Constable in about 1757. He engaged the York architect Timothy Lightoller and consulted other local men, John Carr and Thomas Atkinson. In the early stages, he used local craftsmen from York, Beverley and Hull. After about 1767, he employed London men as well. Many architectural drawings and accounts from this period survive in the vast Constable family archive, now held by the East Riding Archive, so the work is very well documented. As did the Dunbars and his father, he preserved the layout and style of the Elizabethan house. At first sight, the east and west fronts look Elizabethan, but much of what you see is actually Georgian and Burton Constable is an interesting case of antiquarian restoration.

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Fig 4: A 1767 panel of Pan and the Three Graces in the dining room. The decorative plasterwork is of the highest quality and was undertaken by the sculptor William Collins. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

Work proceeded slowly, the remodelling of the Great Hall wing taking about eight years, 1757–65, the work presumably funded from income. William replaced a huge bay window in the middle of the east front with a new front door and added the top storey (Fig 1). The bay windows at either end were raised and given turrets with pointed cupolas. He resented the family’s loss of the Dunbar viscountcy in 1718 and blithely ignored the fact, placing a massive heraldic escutcheon with a Viscount’s coronet and supporters atop his remodelled façade.

The magnificent Great Hall is entirely of that date: the original timber roof and stone screen were removed and replaced with superb plaster decoration with Jacobean motifs, designed by Lightoller (Fig 2). Full-length portraits of 16th- and 17th-century Constables were supplemented with a remarkable double portrait of William and Winifred, dressed as the Roman statesman Cato and his wife, Marcia. Over the chimneypiece is a shield with 34 quarterings, surrounded by extravagantly carved garlands. The shield was made in scagliola by an Italian artist, Domenico Bartoli, whom William employed for a number of years. The superb quality of Bartoli’s scagliola work can also be seen in four table-tops, two of which are in the hall, and two beautiful chimneypieces.

Fig 5: A view of the Elizabethan Long Gallery. The interior has been extensively reworked over time. Its bookcases were installed in the 1740s by the estate joiner Thomas Higham, when the room was turned into a library. The frieze and ceiling date to 1833. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

In 1764–65, after William’s second Grand Tour, he engaged Lightoller to decorate the dining room and build the main staircase. The Saloon or staircase hall is high, spacious and simply decorated (Fig 7). The broad cantilevered stair, partly supported by big brackets, is both structurally and visually impressive. Three ground-floor rooms below the Long Gallery, opening off the Saloon, were redecorated in smart neo-Classical style at about the same time: in his old age, William suffered from gout, and took up residence in them.

The dining room (Fig 3) is one of the most beautiful and original Georgian rooms in the whole of Britain. It was designed by Lightoller in about 1765–66 after William had rejected a design by Robert Adam. Spurred by the competition, Lightoller created a masterpiece. He brought his Rococo sensibility to bear on the new neo-Classical style, assisted by the London-based sculptor William Collins, who made the superb relief sculptures, plaques and vases (Fig 4). The furniture was made by the estate’s apprentice joiner, John Lowry, an example of the very high level of quality that was regularly attained by Yorkshire craftsmen at the time.

Fig 6: A portrait of Cuthbert Tunstall, who remodelled the Long Gallery as a library in the 1740s, and his second wife, Elizabeth. It hangs over a scagliola fire-place that incorporates decorative foliage and a scene of ruins. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

Lightoller probably furnished designs for the next stage of work, to build a rectangular block at the north-west corner of the house, thus completing the west front. This was carried out in 1769–71, when William was on a Grand Tour with Winifred. In 1774, Winifred died and William married her friend Catherine Langdale, for companionship. Lightoller had died and the new north-west room was decorated to designs by the fashionable architect James Wyatt. Fine furniture was ordered, much of it from Thomas Chippendale, whose total bill for the drawing room came to £1,106 6s, for chairs, settees, pelmets, mirror-frames and pier-tables. All this remains in the house, one of the largest complete sets of Chippendale furniture in existence. Other rooms in the west front were fitted out in contemporary neo-Classical style, notably the billiard room (which is now the chapel) and the Blue Drawing Room, designed by Thomas Atkinson.

William’s broad intellectual interests were reflected in his library; he followed his father in housing it in the Long Gallery; this extraordinary room will be discussed further next week. The Museum Rooms nearby have been redecorated to house objects from his ‘cabinet of curiosities’. This includes shells, geological and natural-history specimens, firearms and fine scientific instruments, the largest collection of its kind in any English country house.

Fig 8: An anonymous painting of Burton Constable viewed from the east in 1685. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

When work neared completion in about 1777, William had the house covered with ochre limewash to resemble stone and commissioned a series of paintings by George Barrett to record his transformation of the hall and its setting. The limewash was, however, removed to reveal the red brickwork in the mid 19th century. Lightoller designed the impressive quadrangular stable block, completed in 1769 to replace the Elizabethan stables.

In the same year, William sought landscape designs from Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown and Thomas White. Brown carried out landscaping work in the park in about 1772–82, at which point the avenues were felled, replaced with vistas framed with clumps of trees, and a pond enlarged to form two lakes separated by an elegant bridge. New gardens were laid out and surrounded by a ha-ha following the line of the medieval moat, part of which was left on the north side of the house.

Fig 7: The 1760s staircase hall. Its striking colour scheme was created in 1972. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

An orangery was designed by Thomas Atkinson (1788). Long, picturesque drives were laid out and, in 1786, Wyatt returned to design a Gothic gate lodge. Brown also designed the large service court, to the south of the south wing. All of this remains, giving Burton Constable a magnificent parkland setting on all sides.

William Constable was one of the most intelligent and cultivated landowners of his age, an intellectual, collector and builder. He left a great inheritance, but on his death in 1791 the Tunstall-Constable line came to an end and it passed to nephews, the Sheldon Constables. Since then the succession has passed by descent to other families, the name changing successively to Clifford-Constable, Chichester-Constable and finally Constable Straker. The maintenance of the Constable name throughout testifies to the antiquity and distinction of this lineage and estate and the great house at its heart. Next week’s article will look at how Burton Constable was transformed again by its Victorian owners and how this inheritance was rescued and carried forward by the family’s descendants in the 20th and 21st centuries.

Find out more about the house, and see how to visit, at the Burton Constable website.

This feature originally appeared in the October 28, 2026, print edition of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

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