Thirty three years ago, I travelled to the Isle of Mull. I spent a few months doing numerous jobs, from assisting on a fish farm to working in a local hotel. However, I wasn’t really using my skill sets or truly indulging my love for the countryside. I had grown up on the Skipness and Claonaig estate in Kintyre, where my father, Geoffrey, was the estate manager. After university, I became a primary-school teacher in Oban, but I would return home every weekend to spend time in the great outdoors.

During that summer on Mull, I travelled to Skye and happened to see a prospectus that mentioned the role of ranger. It was a lightbulb moment. I had finished two years of studies at SAC Auchinruive in Ayrshire when my dream job came up — working for the Mull and Iona Ranger Service, an initiative operated by the Mull and Iona Community Trust. That was 27 years ago.

There is no pre-described day and my role involves myriad things, from managing people and the beaches and camping areas at the Calgary SSSI to advising on wildlife, looking after footpaths and connecting toddlers, schoolchildren, members of the public and those with limited access to our glorious countryside.

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The Isle of Mull is covered with unspoilt woodland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the near 500-acre Ardura Community Forest, a part Sitka spruce forest that is gra-dually being turned back into native woodland via the planting of oak, rowan and alder saplings, some of which have been nurtured in our community nursery. Other initiatives include improving access routes and adding picnic facilities for public enjoyment. It is used by many groups, from the Scouts to the local bird club.

Both The Prince and Princess — who showed an instant rapport with the toddlers there on the day — saw the positives our woodland is bringing to people.

Later, when walking back to the car park, The Princess also told me how important the countryside had been to her following her cancer diagnosis. To me, the countryside is the place where you don’t get bombarded by technology or the buzz of everyday life — it’s a great place for headspace.

This feature originally appeared in the November 11, 2026, print edition of Country Life, guest-edited by The Prince of Wales.

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