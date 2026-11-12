'I'm always tempted to jump in for a quick dip in cold water': These are a few of The Prince of Wales's favourite things

William, The Prince of Wales, 44, is a former RAF Search and Rescue and Air Ambulance helicopter pilot. He lives between Windsor and Norfolk with his wife, Catherine, The Princess of Wales, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and their two cocker spaniels, Orla and Otto.

To celebrate his Country Life Guest Edit, he sat down with Paula Minchin to talk about a few of his favourite things.

Merlin app

(Image credit: Bryony Fripp for Country Life)

'The Merlin bird identification app helps me to understand more about the places I'm walking through. It's a reminder of where I am and the wildlife around me.

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'The best moments are when the app detects a birdsong that neither it nor I was expecting. Sometimes, it's a rare species and, for a brief moment, you know you are listening to something really special that no one else got to hear at that time.'

Land Rover Defender

(Image credit: Bryony Fripp for Country Life)

'A 2016 model, in British racing green, this is one of the last classic Defenders. It's one of those great British countryside icons. Like a Barbour jacket, it's at home in the landscape. British made, I can take it anywhere to do anything. It's sturdy, reliable and — above all — not flash.'

Dogs

(Image credit: Bryony Fripp for Country Life)

'Our dogs [Orla, a black cocker spaniel, and Otto, a liver cocker] make every walk better. Going out with them is like setting off with two friends who are so excited to be sharing the experience with you.

'They bring a sense of adventure and they make it more purposeful. Even on the most familiar route, they almost always discover something you didn't know was there.'

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Swimming trunks

(Image credit: Bryony Fripp for Country Life)

'I'd love us to have rivers that are clean enough for all of us to swim in. There's something about the sound of running water that I find impossible to resist. If I come across a beautiful stretch of river on a walk, I'm always tempted to jump in for a quick dip in the cold water, so it pays to be prepared.'

Flatcap

(Image credit: Bryony Fripp for Country Life)

'I like the idea of a flatcap being part of my countryside uniform. It's about much more than keeping warm. There's a tradition to it — a flatcap is made for outdoors. It shows you belong, that you have a deeper connection with the countryside. You need your cap more than your coat and putting one on somehow makes me feel better about stepping out of the door, even when the weather is rubbish. I've always enjoyed being outside when the weather turns wild — there's something glorious about it.'

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