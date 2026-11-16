The historic timber-framed and brick manor house that was supposed to stand forever

The fate of the Henry VIII-era Ragdale Old Hall was evident to anyone reading the classified adverts in the Friday, July 27, 1956, edition of The Grantham Journal.

There, among sales notices for breeding pigs, semi-detached bungalows and the Freehold of the Stilton Cheese Dairy, was a notification for an upcoming auction at the Melton Mowbray Farmer’s Hall.

Lot three was Ragdale Old Hall: 'partially dismantled, but includes some carved stonework of antiquarian interest and fine oak beams…. The site forms an excellent position for building and has fine views of the Wreake Valley.'

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The hall, in fact, had already fallen from family favour when photographer Charles Latham recorded it for a 1906 Country Life feature. Two centuries previously, it had been converted into farmhouses — a demotion of sorts. A separate neoclassical building, known as Ragdale New Hall, was built nearby in 1785 by the 6th Earl Ferrers. It is now a luxury health resort and spa. Lantham, however, saw beauty in the 'venerable timber, brick and stone building', recording both the exterior and interior on his precious glass plates.

The Oak Room at Ragdale Old Hall, photographed 50 years before it was salvaged. (Image credit: Country Life Image Library)

One of the hall's greatest internal features was its panelled Oak Room. Its origin date, 1631, was carved into the chimneypiece. A colourful Shirley family tree and the family's motto, 'AEterna praepono caducis or 'I Place the Eternal Before the Fleeting' — were painted above the mantlepiece

Unfortunately, the hall’s time on earth was rather fleeting. By 1958, all that remained of the 1610 falconry lodge turned grand old hall turned farmhouses, was a garden brick wall.

The Oak Room, however, was saved in 1952, and reinstalled in all its glory in the nearby Newarke Houses Museum where it remains central to their first floor display — hopefully this time for eternity.

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