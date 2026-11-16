The historic timber-framed and brick manor house that was supposed to stand forever
A garden wall and some photographs in the Country Life Archive are all that remains of Ragdale Old Hall.
The fate of the Henry VIII-era Ragdale Old Hall was evident to anyone reading the classified adverts in the Friday, July 27, 1956, edition of The Grantham Journal.
There, among sales notices for breeding pigs, semi-detached bungalows and the Freehold of the Stilton Cheese Dairy, was a notification for an upcoming auction at the Melton Mowbray Farmer’s Hall.
Lot three was Ragdale Old Hall: 'partially dismantled, but includes some carved stonework of antiquarian interest and fine oak beams…. The site forms an excellent position for building and has fine views of the Wreake Valley.'
The hall, in fact, had already fallen from family favour when photographer Charles Latham recorded it for a 1906 Country Life feature. Two centuries previously, it had been converted into farmhouses — a demotion of sorts. A separate neoclassical building, known as Ragdale New Hall, was built nearby in 1785 by the 6th Earl Ferrers. It is now a luxury health resort and spa. Lantham, however, saw beauty in the 'venerable timber, brick and stone building', recording both the exterior and interior on his precious glass plates.
One of the hall's greatest internal features was its panelled Oak Room. Its origin date, 1631, was carved into the chimneypiece. A colourful Shirley family tree and the family's motto, 'AEterna praepono caducis or 'I Place the Eternal Before the Fleeting' — were painted above the mantlepiece
Unfortunately, the hall’s time on earth was rather fleeting. By 1958, all that remained of the 1610 falconry lodge turned grand old hall turned farmhouses, was a garden brick wall.
The Oak Room, however, was saved in 1952, and reinstalled in all its glory in the nearby Newarke Houses Museum where it remains central to their first floor display — hopefully this time for eternity.
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The Country Life Image Archive contains more than 150,000 images documenting British culture and heritage, from 1897 to the present day. To search and purchase images directly from the Image Archive, please register here.
Melanie Bryan is a freelance picture editor and writer, and the former Archive Manager at Country Life magazine. She has worked for national and international publications and publishers all her life, covering news, politics, sport, features and everything in between, making her a force to be reckoned with at pub quizzes. She lives and works in rural Ryedale, North Yorkshire, where she enjoys nothing better than tootling around God’s Own County on her bicycle, and possibly, maybe, visiting one or two of the area’s numerous fine cafes and hostelries en route.