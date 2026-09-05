The historic house visited by Elizabeth I — and once owned by a daredevil racing driver

A few days ago I took a look at Ripley Grange, a 20th century home that is a perfect reproduction of a grand Tudor country house. Today, it's the real thing: the exquisite, Grade II*-listed Old Cloth Hall in Cranbrook, Kent, which is for sale through Will Peppitt of Savills for 'offers over £2.5 million'.

As its name suggests, the magnificent timber-frame building, clad in red brick, was originally built in the 15th century as a cloth hall, reflecting the Wealden town’s once-thriving broadcloth industry. So prosperous was it, in fact, that Elizabeth I is believed to have stayed here during her tour of Kent.

Following the decline of the wool trade, the building was converted to a house in the 16th century, with a later 17th-century wing added, as well as some 18th-century cladding, before it was restored and extended in the early 20th century.

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(Image credit: Savills)

Old Cloth Hall as it stands today is an enchanting country house set in more than five acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and paddocks.

The house has been lovingly maintained by its dedicated owners, Julian and Jane Newyss, who moved there six years ago after selling their family home of 35 years in the Cotswolds. They now plan to retire to a smaller house in Devon.

They leave behind a country house of rare distinction, which offers more than 6,000 square feet of characterful living space on three floors, with a wealth of fine architectural features, including leaded-light windows, exposed beams, grand fireplaces, parquet flooring, oak panelling and, unusually for a house of its age, remarkably high ceilings.

(Image credit: Savills)

Old Cloth Hall's accommodation includes an entrance hall, three principal reception rooms, a garden room/snug, study, kitchen/breakfast room, utility and cellar.

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There's also a temperature-controlled wine room, a gym/studio, a pump room and laundry room. Above, you'll find three bedroom suites, two further bedrooms and two bath/shower rooms.

(Image credit: Savills)

Amenities include a one-bedroom annexe, an attached triple garage, and sporty types will be delighted to hear that there is a swimming pool and pool house, a stable block with three stables, a barn, tack room, and all-weather arena.

As well as its royal connection, Old Cloth Hall has had several high-profile owners, including Bernard Rubin of the famed ‘Bentley Boys’ motor-racing team, the first Australian to win the Le Mans 24-hour race in 1928 — a feat he achieved despite his car being badly damaged in a crash. Rubin bought Old Cloth Hall in 1935, following its appearance in Country Life.

Old Cloth Hall in Cranbrook in Kent as advertised in Country Life in 1934 (Image credit: Country Life / Future)

It was also home to Enzo Plazzotta, the Italian-born sculptor who spent his working life in London and is best remembered for his studies of movement in bronze, many of which adorn London’s streets.

Old Cloth Hall is for sale through Savills — see more details and picture.