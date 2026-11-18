It was the robin that showed the way. Frances Hodgson Burnett credits the red-breasted bird in her discovery of a walled garden, completely hidden behind thick curtains of ivy. It was this forgotten haven that directly inspired her 1911 children's book, The Secret Garden. This took place at the Great Maytham Hall estate in Rolvenden, Kent, when the author was exploring the grounds of the mansion she leased at the turn of the 20th century.

(Image credit: Charlotte Day)

If only walls could talk — both the ivy-covered ones and the Grade II listed red brick facade — the property itself would have other stories to tell. Most recently, it would talk of the great postmodernist architect and urban designer Sir Terry Farrell, who moved to one of the 15 apartments here in 2009. It would proved to be his last home: Following his death, the apartment is on the market with Charlotte Day at £525,000.

Sir Terry Farrell spent the last decade and a half of his life at Great Maytham. (Image credit: Courtesy of Luke Farrell)

Arguably his most famous work was the theatrical M16 building at Vauxhall Cross on the River Thames in London. There was nothing secret about this structure, more monument than office building, constructed from creamy, pre-cast concrete blocks and Portland stone panels with green-tinted glass and reinforced with bomb-proof walls. Sir Terry, who died in September 2025 aged 87, was behind the regeneration of London's Paddington Basin, Brindley Place in Birmingham and overseas commissions such as the Peal Tower in Hong Kong.

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The MI6 building in London is about as far from a country home as imaginable. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Great Maytham Hall, sitting in a beautiful spot on the edge of the North Weald National Landscape, is the antithesis of the avant-garde urban design that dominated his working life.

(Image credit: Charlotte Day)

A manor house was first built here in 1721 but mostly destroyed by fire in 1893. Only the two 18th century wings remained. The main house was redesigned by Sir Edwin Lutyens between 1909 and 1912 for the liberal politician Harold Tennant, who served as the Secretary of State for Scotland in the progressive government of his brother-in-law, Prime Minister H. H. Asquith.

(Image credit: Charlotte Day)

Luteyns was best known for his Arts-and-Crafts English country homes, having designed informal rural piles such as Munstead Wood on the edge of Godalming, Surrey. He was also responsible for the transformation of Lindisfarne Castle, carried out for Country Life's founder Edward Hudson, as well as the creation of the Cenotaph in Whitehall and the erstwhile Country Life head office on Tavistock Street.

Like Sir Terry, there was something about this pocket of the Kentish countryside that tempted him to stray from his architectural identity. Instead of Arts-and-Crafts he reimagined Great Maytham Hall as a Palladian villa, likened to a miniature Blenheim Palace.

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(Image credit: Charlotte Day)

Lutyens changed the house and landscaped the grounds into terraced lawns, but importantly he left the walled garden intact. After all, Hodgson Burnett, who leased the hall from 1898 to 1907, had lovingly restored it, planting rose bushes and carving out an area where she could write.

(Image credit: Charlotte Day)

The estate fell into decline just before the Second World War and the grounds were used as part of the Dig for Victory campaign. Her rose bushes were replaced with cabbages and leeks, and the lawns dug up for potatoes; a stray German bomb did not improve matters.

(Image credit: Charlotte Day)

A country house charity turned the hall into 15 apartments but it was not until Sir Terry arrived that it evolved again. He commissioned a collection of artwork and turned the communal spaces downstairs into different tribute rooms to the three figures who had shaped the spirit of Great Maytham Hall: Lutyens, Hodgson Burnett and Tennant.

(Image credit: Charlotte Day)

His 1,481 sq ft apartment, where he lived with Lady Farrell, is in the central block of the mansion. The Burnett Suite, accessible via a lift or the grand communal staircase, opens into a large hallway.

The light-filled, grand sitting room has 10ft ceilings, a feature fireplace and dual aspect sash windows with views down to the old gate house, a restored clock tower and parkland.

To the south the land drops away to the Rother Valley. There is a study looking out over the rear terraces, a separate kitchen and one double bedroom. The EPC rating is currently a D but there is potential to C — perhaps you could ask an architect to find out about doing so.

For sale via Charlotte Day — see more details.