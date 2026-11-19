On the night of May 17, 1946, a de Havilland DH98 Mosquito T Mark III suffered an engine failure during a night flight. The pilot, Laurence Hull DFC, attempted forced landing, but was killed in the resulting crash. He was 34 years old.

Born in South Africa in 1912, Hull had come to Britain in 1935 to join the RAF. He had a notable war record, receiving the DFC in 1940 and latterly becoming commanding officer of 114 Squadron, flying Bristol Blenheim Mark IV bombers. In April 1942, having recently been promoted to Wing Commander, he was shot down in Holland, sustaining leg and head injuries, and smashing several teeth. He spent a night with his broken legs trapped beneath the engine of his aircraft before being captured.

As a prisoner of war, he was sent to Stalag Luft III in German-occupied Poland, and made several unsuccessful bids for freedom. One of which was as part of the celebrated but ill-fated ‘Great Escape’. Hull was among those still in the tunnel when the guards discovered the escape in progress.

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76 Allied servicemen made it out of Stalag Luft III in the Great Escape. Only three made it to safety, and 50 of the 73 recaptured were executed by the Gestapo on Hitler's orders. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1945, he was among those force marched to Bremen, Germany, in the face of Russian advances, but came through it to be liberated and make it home.

When his commanding officer and friend identified his body after the 1946 crash, he observed: ‘Poor old chap — that’s a nasty thing to happen, isn’t it? After all he had gone through during the war.’

(Image credit: Andy Hook for Country Life / Future)

A lifetime later, Victoria Westropp stands by the fragment of a tail fin from that plane, which was found in 2014.

(Image credit: Andy Hook for Country Life / Future)

‘There are links to history all around us,' says Westropp. 'This brave man who fought for our country is a fine example.’

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Hull's life is celebrated in a memorial at Goadby Marwood Hall, and his ancestors have been to see it. ‘We enjoyed meeting his family when we created this memorial in the walled garden,' adds Westropp.

Find out more abotu Goadby Marwood Hall at the Historic Houses website.

This feature originally appeared in the November 11, 2026, print edition of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

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