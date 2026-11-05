A chest that survived the deadliest shipwreck of the Spanish Armada is now used for storing fancy-dress costumes at a house in Ireland

The autumn of 1588 was marked by a succession of huge storms across Britain and Ireland. Climatologists debate their cause to this day, with most agreeing that the appalling weather was a symptom of the 'Little Ice Age' that increased the sea ice around Greenland.

Such clever deductions would have been of no consolation to those who died around the coasts of these isles that year, among whom were many thousands of the soldiers and sailors who'd formed part of the Spanish Armada in the summer. Philip II's attempt to invade Britain, and its defeat by a combination of luck, the tactical superiority of the English Navy and the often woeful communication between the Spanish commanders has filled countless books. But the deadliest factor in the confrontation was, by far, Mother Nature. Thousands died from disease, most notably in outbreaks among the thousands of the Duke of Parma's troops, who had been waiting in Flanders to be escorted across the English Channel. Almost as deadly were the diseases which raced through the thousands of English soldiers and sailors in Kent after it was all over. Many came through the fighting without a scratch only to die after the Armada had been chased away.

And then there were the shipwrecks of the Armada itself — around 50 of them sank as they rounded Scotland and Ireland en-route home. Many had lost their anchors while fleeing Francis Drake's fireship attack in Calais back in August, and thus had no way of finding shelter and riding out the worst of the waves.

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Perhaps the worst since incident concerns La Girona, a galleass — or oared sailing ship — from the Neapolitan Squadron of the Spanish Armada. During a storm on October 26, 1588, she was driven onto Lacada Point, near the Giant’s Causeway in Co Antrim. Of the 1,300 men aboard, only nine are said to have survived.

Archaeological investigation of the wreck has produced a wealth of finds, some of which are in the Ulster Museum, Belfast — but not all. Two iron iron-bound chests survive to this day at Glenarm Castle, where they're among the most prized objects in the collection of The Earl of Antrim. Both are said to have been saved from La Girona, and offer a fascinating glimpse into what happened to the ships

(Image credit: Elaine Hill for Country Life)

The chests are a tangible link to Sorley Boy MacDonnell, who received the survivors from the wreck in 1588 and immediately searched it for cannon and treasure. ‘Boy’ comes from the Gaelic buidhe, meaning fair haired, yellow being associated with luck.

‘My ancestor was a charismatic leader of the Scottish Clan Donald,’ says the Earl, ‘who, after an astonishing life of battles, massacres and assassinations, acquired title to 330,000 acres of Co Antrim at the age of 81.

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'He was succeeded by his fourth son, Randal Arranach, in 1590. Randal was made Viscount Dunluce in 1618 and Earl of Antrim in 1620, despite the fact that the family remained resolutely loyal to its Gaelic heritage and openly Roman Catholic.'

These 450-year-old relics might once have contained crucial documents or treasures from the Spanish fleet; that's not been the case of late, adds the Earl.

'The chests were used to store deeds and family documents in the 17th and 18th centuries, but, more recently, they have held children’s fancy-dress costumes.’

(Image credit: Elaine Hill for Country Life)

Find out more about Glenarm at the castle's website.

This feature originally appeared in the October 28, 2026, print edition of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

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