The ship that never sailed at Chavenage, the house made famous by 'Poldark' and 'Rivals'

James Lowsley-Williams looks at a model ship made by Italian prisoners during the Second World War and given by them to his great-great-grandmother, Beatrice Mary, née Savile.

The men were held in Prisoner-of-war Camp 89 at Easton Grey, just over the county border in Wiltshire. It was purpose built to a standard plan in 1942 or 1943 and operated with smaller satellite sites, known as hostels, to allow the prisoners to work locally. Until 1945, the camp accommodated Italians, who enjoyed friendly relations with the wider community. It closed in 1948 and was converted to industrial use.

‘For me,’ says Lowsley-Williams, ‘this thoughtful gift says a great deal about both Beatrice and the men themselves. During such a difficult time, they formed a connection that inspired this gesture of gratitude. That human story is what makes the ship so special to me.'

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'My aunt, Caroline Lowsley-Williams, tells me that the prisoners converted one of the huts in the camp into a church and decorated it with paintings,' adds Lowsley-Williams.

'She also recalled that an Italian man called Franco Montanari returned in 1981 to present her parents with a plaque thanking the local community for their kindness.

'Those lasting connections make the story all the more meaningful. It is a lovely part of Chavenage’s history, and something I feel proud to have in the family.’

That history is extraordinary. Chavenage was originally church property taken by Henry VIII during the Dissolution of the Monasteries and passed to the Seymour family before it was surrendered back to the Crown. In about 1550, it was remodelled into the Elizabethan house it is today, but in the 1870s it stood empty.

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George Williams Lowsley-Hoole, based in Sheffield, inherited property in the Cotswolds and to assure his inheritance he assumed the name George Williams Lowsley Hoole-Lowsley-Williams. However, he and his father weren’t enamoured with the house, so they rented Chavenage estate before purchasing it in 1891.

Fast forward to the present and Lowsley-Williams and his wife, Emma Lowsley-Williams, have picked up the baton.

(Image credit: Alex Bradbury for Country Life / Future)

His aunt, Caroline, is thrilled that it's remained in the family. ‘Primarily, Chavenage is a family home and we are delighted that James and Emma have taken on the challenge of moving it forward,’ she told Country Life in September.

Recent projects have included renovating the former service wing, opening a café, hosting weddings and creating accommodation. And all that has to be balanced with a busy filming scheduled: Chavenage has often been used as a location, notably in Poldark and the Disney+ adaptation of Jilly Cooper's Rivals.

‘An event space is also on its way, farming activities continue and James has a YouTube Channel called Life at The Manor, which currently has 168,000 subscribers,' adds Caroline.

‘The hidden costs of maintaining the house, insurance and professional fees are growing — and there’s always the roof. Yet, it’s been a privilege to grow up and live at Chavenage, ghosts and all… but that’s another story.’

Chavenage is well-known as a filming venue for shows including 'Poldark' and 'Rivals'. It is open to visitors on a very limited basis — see the website for more information.