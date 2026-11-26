Marianne Cartwright-Hignett stands beside the sculpture of a dog scratching itself on the Great Terrace. It’s one of a pair of stone dogs standing guard beside a colonnade that articulates an important cross-axis of the celebrated gardens at Iford Manor.

These were the creation of Harold Peto, who bought Iford in 1899 and lived here until his death in 1933. Peto worked as an architect with Sir Ernest George before embarking on a remarkable independent career as a landscape and garden designer.

His work was influenced by Roman, Italian Renaissance and Japanese gardens. Iford was twice recorded in the pages of Country Life during his lifetime, in 1907 and 1922. On both occasions, it was written up by Peto’s friend and fellow garden designer, Architectural Editor Henry Avray Tipping, who enthusiastically described it as ‘a museum of art and architecture, a garden of delight and beauty’.

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The two dogs were among the many pieces of sculpture Peto acquired for the garden during his travels across the Mediterranean and appeared in changes to the garden executed between these two accounts.

‘This statue having a good scratch is a firm favourite with visitors and can’t be missed due to its location,’ comments Cartwright-Hignett.

The dog standing to attention as he greets visitors. (Image credit: Millie Pilkington for Country Life / Future)

‘We have a lovely photograph of a friend petting the dog when Peto first acquired it and was about to put it in situ.’

Peto’s garden fell into neglect after the Second World War and has been lovingly restored and augmented over 60 years by the Cartwright-Hignett family.

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Visit the Iford Manor website for more information.

This feature originally appeared in the November 18, 2026, print edition of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

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