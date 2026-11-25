If you could go back in time exactly 27 years, you'd find the streets of Britain filled with people wandering around, lost, bewildered and dazed. Those people will have just left their local cinema having watched Back to the Future II.

The film was a hit, and left a great imprint on popular culture — not least for a generation who dreamed of hoverboards, self-tying shoelaces, and the idea of taking a sports almanac back in time and heading for the nearest bookie. But it was also complicated, so riddled with plot holes, paradoxes and conundrums, that it was pretty much impossible to wrap your head around. And anyone who managed to do so would quickly end up double-guessing themselves and coming to new, even less satisfying conclusions about what had and hadn't actually happened.

It's not the fault of writer Bob Gale or director Robert Zemeckis. Time travel films are always wildly confusing, leaving a trail of befuddled cinemagoers saying to each other things like, 'hang on, if he had just done this, couldn't the entire thing have been over in five minutes?' and so on.

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'Doc, have you read this script?' 'No, Marty, don't even try! It'll only drive you mad!': Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd in 'Back to the Future Part II' (1989) directed by Robert Zemeckis, produced by Amblin / Universal. (Image credit: Alamy)

The only way to really get around it is take advice from the late Queen Elizabeth II: never apologise, never explain. And that is the tack that Richard Curtis took when making his 2013 time travel rom-com About Time. He simply cast a trio of very winning actors as the leads, bolstered their efforts with a roster of quirky characters spitting out brilliantly pithy lines, dollop in a few scoops of schmaltz, and film the whole kit and caboodle in a series of impossibly beautiful, quirkily charming locations.

The plot still makes no logical sense, but when you're making a film best described as Notting Hill meets Groundhog Day, you're on to a winner. About Time was a hit, is very fondly remembered, and now you can live at the sickeningly beautiful country house that was its true star. Dohmnall Gleason, the star, said shooting the scenes at the house was 'a joy from start to finish'.

About Time Featurette: A House In Cornwall - YouTube Watch On

Note it's at the house, rather than in the house: this isn't Porthpean House itself (although you can stay there too, since it's an upscale holiday let), but rather the lodge in the grounds. The down side is that you won't be in the same place where Gleason flirted with Rachel McAdam, but on the plus side it's a house that is for sale through John Bray Estates at a relative snip — £695,000 — which is roughly what you'd pay for two-bedroom flat in Earlsfield. Like its big brother next door, it's been used as a holiday let in recent years; you could carry on down that road, or make it a permanent home.

(Image credit: John Bray Estates)

And what a lovely little home The Lodge would make. Laid out on an L-shaped plan, it's not big — a smidgeon over 1,000sq ft — but it's full of charm, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large kitchen-diner, and a separate sitting room.

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It's also just a few moments' stroll from one of the most beautiful and unspoilt beaches in Cornwall, with its fine white sands and sailing club; and it's just a few minutes' drive from St Austell, with its shops, restaurants, and decent road and rail connections.

(Image credit: Alamy)

In short, it's a delightful house that is for sale, according to the agents, for the first time ever. It's about time it came to the market, you might say.

The Lodge at Porthpean House is for sale via John Bray Estates — see more details.

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