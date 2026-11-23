‘Glenbruach has some of the most spectacular views I have ever come across,’ says Harry Maitland, the Savills agent looking after the sale of Glenbruach at £2.35 million.

The natural urge to take the words of agents with a pinch of salt evaporated the moment we saw the pictures of this spectacular spot, looking over Loch Achray and the surrounding hills. Good views tend to go hand in hand with a site on rising ground, but never has this been more true than in the case of this 19th century house near Brig o’Turk, in the Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

The house was commissioned in the 1870s by the Dunsmure family, though it became a nursing home after the Second World War, and was run as a B&B in the 1990s. A huge amount of work was done transforming the place in 2012, and now it's as fine a building as it was when first erected while Queen Victoria was on the throne.

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(Image credit: Savills)

The house was commissioned in the 1870s by the Dunsmure family, though it became a nursing home after the Second World War, and was run as a B&B in the 1990s.

A huge amount of work was done transforming the place in 2012, and while many modern features have been added — especially with the heating, plumbing, insulation and electrics — plenty of care was taken to retain character features it had back when Queen Victoria was on the throne.

(Image credit: Savills)

The grounds — in part made up of sweeping lawns — run to almost 11 acres, and the house is as generously proportioned as its setting, with eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and four main reception rooms set out over three floors.

(Image credit: Savills)

Three of the reception rooms are what you might expect — family room, study, and a huge drawing room over 40ft long, with a bay window — but the fourth is actually a fine cinema room, which feels like a great addition for when the winter weather rolls in. Speaking of which, there's also a gym.

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(Image credit: Savills)

The open plan kitchen/dining room links to the family room with its three loch-facing windows. This roomy kitchen boasts an imposing Aga — the perfect workhorse to cater for large gatherings — as well as an eye-catching central island with a black marble worktop that incorporates a breakfast bar by Sculleries of Stockbridge.

(Image credit: Savills)

There are also several other useful spaces that keep the dirtier business of running a house away from that lovely kitchen-diner: there's a boot room, a laundry, a plant room and a separate wine store.

(Image credit: Savills)

Seven of the eight bedrooms are on the first floor, all with their own en-suite facilities (one also has a dressing room). The eighth is tucked beneath the eaves on the second floor, and with a separate sitting room, dressing room and bathroom — plus the very best of the views across the lake.

(Image credit: Savills)

There's an adjoining, self-contained cottage included — ideal as a rental prospect, or for multi-generational living — and if you want a project then there's good news in the form of a bothy in the grounds.

(Image credit: Savills)

It's currently little more than a shell, and certainly not habitable, but plans were once in place to turn it into a one-bedroom dwelling. The permission to do so was granted in 2016 and has now lapsed, but a new owner could go down that path.

(Image credit: Savills)

There is also a two-bedroom gate lodge available by separate negotiation. Valued at £250,000m and with a 'highly recommended' tenant currently in situ, that might well be a negotiation worth having.

(Image credit: Savills)

Glenbruach is for sale via Savills — see more details.