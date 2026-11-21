London is too big a city for anyone to know it all, but there is a certain charm in finding a place so central and yet so unexplored. Fitzrovia is one such example for me. This small square between Regent’s Park and Oxford Street has been more often than not overrun by tourists bleeding off from shopping sprees, West End theatre evenings and whatever other horrors manifest themselves in this part of Zone 1, but scratch beneath the throng and you will find a storied bohemian neighbourhood of architectural elegance, literary endeavour and exciting places to eat and drink.

'A thoughtful oasis of tranquility in an increasingly busy city. A place where creative juices can not only flow, but be rejuvenated'

It is on this creative past and present that The Newman hotel has laid its foundations. The debut hotel effort from hospitality maestros Kinsfolk & Co., The Newman’s first and perhaps most important trick is that it feels like it has always been there, slotting seamlessly into a neighbourhood that, at least architecturally, has remained unchanged for the best part of a century. Should such esteemed former Fitzrovia residents as Virginia Woolf, Nancy Cunard, George Orwell or Dylan Thomas walk past it today, they would hardly give it a second glance.

You, however, should, and then head inside. Offering 81 rooms, crowned with a palatial top-floor penthouse suite, as well as one of the finest new bar offerings in London and a spa worth travelling for all on its own, The Newman is a thoughtful oasis of tranquility in an increasingly busy city. A place where creative juices can not only flow, but be rejuvenated.

The Rooms

(Image credit: The Newman/Kinsfolk & Co.)

The overriding theme of interior designers Pernille Lind and Richy Almond of Lind + Almond is one of Art Deco flair and Victorian elegance. Lashings of stainless steel and brass, fluted pink marble, and patterned parquet floors and tiles. The antidote to this playfulness is muted reds, browns, creams and greens on the furniture, which means the rooms excite but do not overstimulate. The large glass windows invite the bustling streets of Fitzrovia inside, but just make sure to close the curtains properly when privacy is needed, lest you make eye contact with the neighbours opposite at an uncomfortable moment.

Character is not always an easy thing to find at the upper echelons of luxury, which is where The Newman lies. The exacting demands of international guests can create a tedious homogeneity, but that is not something to be found here. Instead, The Newman is both playful and luxurious, like if Dua Lipa was a London hotel.

(Image credit: The Newman/Kinsfolk & Co.)

Eating and drinking

(Image credit: The Newman/Kinsfolk & Co.)

It is an unfortunate consequence of my lack of self control that I have been to a great many of London’s bars and pubs, but The Gambit at The Newman might take the cake as the finest of the bunch. The space is opulent to the extreme, a grand cathedral of Art Deco that wouldn’t look out of place on some of the finest trans-Atlantic liners of the early 20th century. It also feels decidedly clandestine, in part to it being windowless and underground, and due to the obvious Prohibition-era decoration. The drinks are good, there’s live music, and much to love here.

The Newman’s restaurant is Brasserie Angelica, which is a decidedly European affair, offering comforting classics, prepared well and with a few twists (think: curing) and set in a light-filled and unpretentious setting. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are all excellent and much like the hotel itself, Angelica feels welcoming without being pretentious. I wouldn’t wear shorts and flip flops to eat here, but if you did I don’t think anyone would mind.

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How they’ll keep you busy

The reception of the wellness area at The Newman. (Image credit: The Newman/Kinsfolk & Co.)

Apart from having a large majority of the sights and sounds of central London on your doorstep, the Newman’s greatest pleasure is its fabulous spa, a calming and relaxing space that sits in stark contrast to the hustle and bustle of the outside world. A variety of treatments and classes are on offer, should you wish to indulge, but an afternoon can easily be spent bouncing between the sauna, steam room, hydrotherapy pool, salt room, ice lounge and experience showers. The wellness area of the Newman occupies an entire floor, meaning the offerings are not an afterthought, but an active luxury that feels neither cramped nor underwhelming. The facilities wouldn’t look out of place in some Modernist retreat halfway up a Swiss mountain.

Who’s it for

You. You and a loved one. You and a mate. You and your mum or your dad. The Newman is a little luxurious treat, where each hallway, each room, every step is an event. The dark nights are rolling in, the cold creeps ever closer. You deserve a little treat, and you’ll find it here.

What gives it the wow factor

The penthouse suite offers sublime comfort and views over central London. (Image credit: The Newman/Kinsfolk & Co.)

It is rare for somewhere so new to have such a presence so quickly, outside of the named brands such as the Four Seasons or something similar. The Newman fits in so well with its neighbourhood already, and should be a shining example to many others on how to create a new space without fuss and without pissing off the neighbours. Within minutes of checking in, you feel like you’ve lived your whole life in Fitzrovia.

What I’d change

Perhaps the one missing ingredient in the Newman cocktail is the lack of a truly elite dining experience. While Brasserie Angelica is quite delightful, it lacks the showstopping quality of the top restaurants at many other central London hotels. However, you are also in central London, so if you do want the very finest dining known to man, you would only have to walk a few minutes to find it. If the choice was between ‘amazing restaurant’ and the spa or the Gambit bar, I would choose the Gambit bar and the spa every time.

Rooms at The Newman London start at £450 per night, on a bed-and-breakfast basis.