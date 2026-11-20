Nearly a century and a half ago, ‘special pains taken to secure beauty of Colour’ was among the promises made in advertising produced by Watts & Co, now known as Watts 1874. Today, this family-owned British success story can make a similar claim. ‘Special pains taken to secure beauty’ might serve as a mission statement for a business creating fabrics and wallcoverings that continue to embody the exacting standards of its trio of founders, eminent Gothic Revivalists, the ‘gentleman-artists-architects’ George Frederick Bodley, George Gilbert Scott Jnr and Thomas Garner.

‘We want people to feel well where they’re living,’ says design director Jean de Caraman Chimay. ‘And to be able to make an emotional connection to a pattern,’ adds his wife, the company’s CEO, Marie-Séverine de Caraman Chimay, the great- great-great-granddaughter of Sir George Gilbert Scott, of whom Bodley, Scott Jnr and Garner were all pupils.

The flower stand at RHS Chelsea, featuring a blue-and-white paper-backed linen by Watts. (Image credit: Milo Brown for Country Life)

Recently, Country Life experienced for itself the ‘special pains taken’ by Watts 1874. Visitors to the magazine’s stand at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show delighted in George Saumarez Smith’s Garden Lover’s Library, with its walls lined with blue-and-white paper-backed linen specially made by Watts. Not only any old blue and white either, but a particular shade of Delft blue that was arrived at only after Watts had trialled eight different variations in order most effectively to capture the quality and tone of Saumarez Smith’s hand-drawn architectural sketches.

If the design owed little to the Gothic and ecclesiastical inspiration of the earliest Watts patterns, it owed much to the rigorous production standards of a company that is no stranger to bespoke commissions for prominent spaces — from Chatsworth in Derbyshire and Alnwick Castle in Northumberland to the prime minister’s country retreat at Chequers in Buckinghamshire and the Wallace Collection in London.

More than 150 years have passed since Watts & Co, founded in 1874, opened its doors at No 30 Baker Street in 1879, offering private, ecclesiastical and institutional customers stamped and plain velvets, ‘damask silks’, embroidery, ‘woven stuffs for hangings’, surplices and altar linen. Internal rationalisation in the 1980s created a pair of sister companies: Watts & Co, which continues to supply the ecclesiastical market, and Watts 1874, supplying furnishing fabrics, wall coverings and trimmings for domestic and commercial interiors.

In the 2020s, Prince de Caraman Chimay tells me, Watts 1874 is ‘experimenting, trying new things’. At the same time, guiding every innovation is a desire to retain the ‘association of what is interesting with what is beautiful’ that the Caraman Chimays consider central to Watts’s distinctive heritage.

'We respect what has been done. We don't want to be trendy, we want to be Watts'

Innovations are certainly afoot. At Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, a storage unit houses boxes of Watts record books spanning many decades, the subject of ongoing research. The company’s aim for this remarkable archive, explains Princess de Caraman Chimay, is ‘to digitise every piece we have’, a process that inevitably spawns ideas and returns to the spotlight designs that may previously have fallen from favour.

Technological innovation also expands possibilities. Original pearwood blocks enable the company’s craftspeople to continue hand-blocking designs, some of which, such as the Gothic Gaheris and Brandiles wallpapers of about 1850 and 1860 respectively, are older than Watts itself. In other instances, the company has taken the decision to harness the possibilities of digital printing, frequently still based on surviving wooden blocks, but enabling design revisions, new colourings and printing on a range of grounds, including paper-backed linen, silk, a low-pile suede-style fabric and even cork. Digital printing permits the incorporation of ‘all the imperfections of hand blocking,’ explains Prince de Caraman Chimay, but without the characteristic bumpiness of hand-blocked papers.

The technique also has the benefit of enabling historic designs to be used in a broader range of interiors, as digital papers can be manufactured in line with fire regulations for commercial premises.

This combination of looking both forwards and back is nothing new for Watts. In 1878, founding partner Bodley — who is renowned for a clutch of highly coloured Gothic Revival churches, including at Clumber in Nottinghamshire, Hoar Cross in Staffordshire and Pendlebury in Greater Manchester — took an 18th-century damask design and adapted it for High Victorian interiors. The result was Old English, a large-repeat pattern that was later reintroduced in a grey-green palette still produced today, as well as additional hand-blocked colourways. Bodley’s justly celebrated botanical design Pear re-creates an earlier flock paper that was revealed during a 19th-century re-hanging of paintings in the Queen’s Drawing Room at Hampton Court Palace in west London. Bodley created his version of the paper in 1885; in 2022, Watts 1874 revived the design in new colours, offering both digitally printed and hand-blocked versions, as well as a paper-backed linen iteration.

(Image credit: Simon Brown)

It would be misleading, however, to associate this Victorian company exclusively with the Gothic Revival or traditional large-scale repeats. Echoing Bodley’s skill in drawing inspiration from earlier designs, Watts 1874 has worked since 2016 alongside the Cité Internationale de la Tapisserie, Aubusson, France, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that preserves and celebrates the legacy of historic French tapestry-weaving. Among the outcomes of their collaboration is Daphnis and Chloe, a design based on six appealing, ice-cream-coloured Rococo tapestry panels from the third quarter of the 18th century, which Watts has reproduced as mural panels, a linen fabric, grasscloth and paper-backed silk.

The process uses specialised photography and digital software; it is able to preserve the little accidents of handweaving, even tears in the weave, although, surprisingly often, remembers Prince de Caraman Chimay, it also involves removing quantities of cat hair.

Digital reproduction enables colours to be tweaked, even details added in the interests of personalising a design — only the eagle-eyed, for example, will spot the ‘16th- century’ chihuahua in a similar mural commission based on an earlier tapestry. The method enables a repurposing of a design, such as the sumptuous flowery ‘Cardaillac’ velvets based on an early-17th-century Aubusson tapestry woven to celebrate the marriage of Henri-Victor de Cardaillac, one of Louis XIV’s military commanders. Watts’s founders made designs for complete interiors and new technology allows their successors to do the same in a manner inconceivable to those resourceful Victorians.

(Image credit: Milo Brown for Country Life)

‘It’s essential that we implement new technologies without losing our souls,’ Princess de Caraman Chimey tells me. Not every member of the interior-design community has yet embraced digital printing wholeheartedly, but at Watts 1874 some of the possibilities of new printing methods are being used as an alternative, not a replacement, to older methods. Hand blocking remains a speciality.

‘We’re adding a touch of modernity,’ offers the Prince. ‘We aren’t reinventing the wheel, because the wheel already exists. Our main idea is to respect what has been done. We don’t want to be trendy, we want to be Watts.’ Princess de Caraman Chimay reminds me that Sir George Gilbert Scott, architect of the Albert Memorial and the Foreign and Common-wealth Office in London, was responsible for designs on five continents. Like his, Watts’s reach has always been international, with clients chiefly based in this country, North America and the United Arab Emirates.

Under current stewardship, and with its careful embrace of new technologies, it is likely to remain so, although, as Saumarez Smith proved last year, this venerable British house is still more than capable of creating designs of glorious Englishness.

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This feature originally appeared in the October 14, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe