Relight my fire: Lamps to heat things up this winter

Overhead lighting may be practical, but it rarely does anyone – or any room – many favours. As the afternoons grow shorter and evenings draw in, it’s time to switch the harsh glare of the ceiling light for pieces designed to usher in a welcoming glow, or something altogether more flattering.

These are the designs worth investing in now to create a warmer, softer glow at home, and dinner parties where everyone looks their best.

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Irresistible Ikat

Full of colour and personality, Pooky’s Ikat lampshades (above) which are handmade in silk, cotton and linen, cost from £34 each.

Inviting arrival

Delivering a warm, welcoming glow, the small hanging lattice lantern in stove lacquered antique brass costs £4,212 from Charles Edwards.

(Image credit: Charles Edwards)

Clear view

Forbes & Lomax is known as the home of the Invisible Lightswitch, made from 100% recycled Perspex and inspired by the glass switches of the 1930s, but with the advantages of modern technology. The 1-gang Dolly Invisible switch with matte-brass toggle shown here costs £63.12.

(Image credit: Forbes and Lomax)

Take your pick

‘Table lamps are a way of adding depth and texture to a space,’ says Hollie Moreland, creative director of David Hunt Lighting, of the new Saddler, Somerset and Bank lamp bases, from £234 each, with Empire and Drum shades, from £114 each.

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(Image credit: David Hunt)

Switch up

The Soho Lighting Company is launching the Kinetic collection of wireless, battery-free light switches. Each switch harvests a small amount of energy from the movement of your fingertip, wirelessly communicating with a concealed receiver, allowing you to switch and dim your lighting without additional cabling or power to the switch itself — especially useful for renovation projects and listed properties as the switch can be placed exactly where it needs to be without the need for new wiring.

The Palaces Collection nine-gang two-way toggle switch in new finish, Nickel, costs £312, and receiver, £24.95.

(Image credit: Soho Lighting Co.)

Alabaster attraction

Made from fluted alabaster with a cast-metal crown, the Hazel globe light is equally at home above a desk or stairwell, or hung as part of a group above a larger circulation space. It costs £3,360 from Jamb.

(Image credit: Jamb)

Antique find

This pair of French early-19th-century ormolu candlesticks, converted to table lamps with faux candles and electrified for the UK, costs £5,300 from Julia Boston Antiques, gathered silk shades available separately.

(Image credit: Julia Boston Antiques)

Top spot

Playful colour distinguishes the Beam directional spotlights, each one blending lacquered metal and porcelain and available in sky blue, olive and cherry. Each light costs £160, from London-based MG&Co.

(Image credit: MG&Co)

Material mix

Combining an Italian ceramic shade with English brass-work, the Claudia wall light costs £708 from Hector Finch.

(Image credit: Hector Finch)

A stitch in time

Handstitched in Derbyshire from Makta silk, the Eos lantern is designed to create a warm, atmospheric glow and costs from £1,650 from Beauvamp Studio.

(Image credit: Beauvamp Studio)

Raising the bar

Designed to make an elegant statement above a dining table or kitchen island, the Regency Bar pendant in brass with woven linen shades costs £349 from Neptune.

(Image credit: Neptune)

Sculptural shape

Taking its shape from a mid-20th-century African tribal pot, the Zulu lamp is formed in cast ceramic and available in dappled Tidal and Parsley finishes. Each lamp and 17in Bongo shade costs £1,748 from Porta Romana.

(Image credit: Porta Romana)

Bedside beauty

Handmade in the UK from solid brass, the finely perforated Bluebell wall light is ideal for beside the bed, creating both a soft, atmospheric glow and focused light for reading. It costs from £950 from Vanrenen Hanbury.

(Image credit: Vanrenen Hanbury)

Colour pop

Vibrant colour adds a touch of joy to the Gothic hanging lantern, available in 16 painted hues. It costs £3,576 from Sibyl Colefax & John Fowler.

(Image credit: Sibyl Colefax and John Fowler)

Warm note

The striking red, black and gold finish of the Painted Indian red Jaipur lamp base, £130, adds warm colour to brighten up a kitchen or sitting room, shown here with a pretty Lullaby linen pleated shade, from £95, both from Susie Watson Designs.

(Image credit: Susie Watson)

Spirited take

Bloomsbury Revisited offers a delightful collection of lampshades and bases inspired by the spirit of Charleston, including the 12in Pea and Lily Dark shade, £135, on a handpainted tall square-stemmed base, £150, shown here.

(Image credit: Bloomsbury Revisited)

Focal point

The cut-glass droplets of the Catherington chandelier catch and reflect the light, adding to the romance of this sparkling piece, dramatic in silhouette and scale. It costs £26,995 from Vaughan.

(Image credit: Vaughan)

Character piece

Handmade in Wales, Penny Morrison’s latest collection of pleated lampshades includes Evora, shown here in teal and red with a bitter-chocolate silk trim, from £216, atop a Savitri Mata lamp base, from £655.

(Image credit: Penny Morrison)

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